Company creates human-composting, alternative for deceased

SEATTLE (AP) — A new Seattle company has announced plans to bring an alternative to human burial and cremation to Washington state called human-composting.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that Recompose founder Katrina Spade hosted a gathering last week to celebrate the company’s first location in Sodo.

Officials say Spade partnered with a soil scientist who led a successful research trial and convinced legislators to change state law May 2020 about the disposition of the dead.

Company officials say Recompose is expected to open in 2021 and cost $5,500 each customer, more than basic cremation, but less than most funerals.

Officials say each body would produce about 1 cubic yard (0.76 cubic meters) of soil.

Officials say excess soil is expected to be sent to land intended to become an ecologically sustainable village.

