Community pitches in at Westport chocolatier for Valentine’s Day

WESTPORT — Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of a chocolatier’s life.

It was almost even busier for Aarti Khosla, chocolatier and owner of Le-Rouge Chocolates by Aarti. About 10 days before the holiday she learned her two trained employees wouldn’t be able to work because of health or personal reasons, leaving her alone to prepare.

She posted about it on social media and about 10 people from the community came out to help for more than a week.

“It’s a blessing,” Khosla said Friday.

Without the help, she said she was looking at 20-hour days as she geared up for the holiday.

“When I say we make the chocolates from the heart this is what I mean,” she wrote on Facebook, describing how “clients who have become dear friends stepped in to volunteer and brought extra sets of hands.”

Khosla said at this time of year the shop makes about 10,000 to 15,000 truffles — just one of their many products.

She also sell cakes, chocolate-covered fruits, macaroons and other treats.

Each truffle can take about 10 minutes to craft — from pouring the tempered chocolate into the molds, creating the ganache to fill the treats, sealing them to set overnight and then hand-painting them, she said.

“Chocolate making is not for the faint of heart,” Kholsa said.

She should know.

Kholsa has learned from masters in the U.S., Canada and Europe. She started Le Rouge as a way to showcase desserts from her home country of India and builds on it to combine flavors from around the world in her chocolates, according to her website.

She started in a rented kitchen, selling at farmers’ markets, chocolate shows and holiday boutiques. In 2013 she launched her website and opened the shop at 190 Main Street in Westport in November 2014.

A key part of her business is creating the treats as close as possible to when the customer bites into them.

“It’s all about fresh, so I couldn’t make it ahead of time and stock up,” she said.

Kholsa said the volunteers helping her out came in after full days of school and work, doing “anything and everything” — from passing her ingredients in the kitchen to unboxing supplies to helping package everything. They did something similar in December to help her out during the holiday season.

She described the volunteers’ recent support as a “heartwarming deluge of kindness and love.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all who have reached out with offers to help and stopped in to help, I am beyond touched and speechless with your generosity,” she wrote on Facebook.

The shop will be open on Valentine’s Day, though online orders are recommended at lerougebyaarti.com. Due to the pandemic, only one family will be allowed in the shop at a time. Le Rouge is donating 10 percent of its February sales to local charities.