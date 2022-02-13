Community pitches in at Westport chocolatier for Valentine’s Day
Community volunteers have helped Le-Rouge Chocolates by Aarti get ready for Valentine’s Day when the chocolatier was suddenly left shortstaffed before the busiest time of year.
Le-Rouge Chocolates by Aarti creates about 10,000 to 15,000 truffles. Each takes about 10 minutes to make.
Valentine’s Day is Le-Rouge Chocolates by Aarti’s busiest time of the year.
WESTPORT — Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of a chocolatier’s life.
It was almost even busier for Aarti Khosla, chocolatier and owner of
Le-Rouge Chocolates by Aarti. About 10 days before the holiday she learned her two trained employees wouldn’t be able to work because of health or personal reasons, leaving her alone to prepare.
