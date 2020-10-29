Community news: Show of Shows showcases Westport Library’s new media studio and more

Westport artist wins Best in Show

Westport artist Marcy Juran was awarded Best in Show at the Rowayton Arts Center’s Autumn Juried Show.

The show is on view through Nov. 14. This all media exhibition features artwork by 78 artists from the area, chosen from almost 300 submissions.

The gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery and art school are at 145 Rowayton Ave. in Norwalk. Visit rowaytonarts.org for more information.

Couple announce its engagement

Kelly Elizabeth Ann Cirillo, of Westport, and Gregory Alexander Wagner, of Stamford, are engaged.

Cirillo is the daughter of Gaetano Cirillo, of Westport, and the late Kimberly Cirillo. Wagner is the son of Christine and David Wagner, of New Canaan.

The bride graduated from Staples High School in 2013 and from Villanova University in 2017. She is a senior consultant for Ernst and Young. The groom is an assistant vice president for TradeWeb in New York City.

They plan to marry Oct. 2, 2021 at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in New Canaan.

Staples students to attend international leadership summit

Julian Weng, Talia Perkins and Jessica Qi will be among the students representing the United States at this year’s Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit.

This is the seventh edition of the summit which is led by the Institution Saint Joseph.

The event will be held virtually from Dec. 1-3. The selected delegates are both high performing and interested in world affairs. Throughout the event, the delegates will have the opportunity to meet other students from all over the world and exchange ideas with them. Students will develop action plans to address an issue affecting their community and the world. These students will implement their action plan upon their return to their home country.

Show of Shows reveals library’s new audio visual tools

The Westport Library live-streamed a 60-minute program on Oct. 24 from its Trefz Forum. It featured dozens of well-known local personalities in comedy sketches, humorous shout-outs, and musical numbers with unexpected twists.

David Pogue served as the show’s emcee, and award-winning producer Andrew Wilk as the executive producer and creative director.

The show is available for free on the libray’s website.

The first-of-its-kind community event was an important source of revenue for the library, having canceled its annual spring fundraiser because of Covid 19. The Show of Shows was also significant to the Library because it demonstrated the audio-visual capacity and skills of its new Media Studios.

In addition to the library's Trefz Forum, the Media Studios at the Westport Library allows for the production of myriad types of creative content.

“We opened the transformed library in June 2019 with leading edge tools and technology; from podcasting, photography, videography, music production and more, the possibilities are limitless,” said Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer. “Since March and the start of the pandemic we have shifted from utilizing these incredible resources for in-person programs to virtual experiences. The Westport Show of Shows not only showcased many talented people in the community, it also demonstrated what we can create at the Library.”