Community news: Seniors start pumpkin contest and more

Seniors to judge pumpkins

Seniors and their guests are welcome to enter Westport Center for Senior Activities’ first pumpkin decorating contest on Oct. 30.

Decorated pumpkin submissions will be judged on originality and scariness. Seniors will vote for their favorite pumpkins when they pick up their drive-thru lunch. Seniors may socially distance in the new parking lot and enjoy the meal while judging the Jack-O-Lantern display. Prizes will be awarded.

CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Pumpkins can be dropped off between 8:30 and 10 a.m. The meal pickup and judging will be between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m.

There is a cost for the meal but it’s free to enter the contest.

Make a Difference Day celebrated all month

Make a Difference Day is usually held the fourth Saturday of October, but is instead held all month long this year due to the coronavirus.

Submitted projects are listed on the event’s website, www.westport-makeadifday.org.

Energy assistance available

Human Services Director Elaine Daignault reminds residents that income-eligible households can apply for assistance with their home heating costs through one or more of the energy assistance programs administered by the Department of Human Services. Contactless applications for the 2020-2021 heating season are available now.

Residents can find additional information about energy assistance at Westport Energy Assistance.

Please contact the Human Services Department at (203) 341-1050 or email humansrv@westportct.gov with questions or to request an application.

Due to the current pandemic, all documentation will be completed electronically or via mail.

Program looks at New York City Subway

The Westport Library and Westport Museum for History and Culture will present a virtual program about the history and future of the New York Subway at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Clifton Hood, author of “722 Miles: The Building of the Subways and How They Transformed New York,” will discuss the history of the city’s subway system, as well as what that history can share about its future and what the pandemic may mean for it and New York City.

People should register online.

Program looks at “mythology of racial progress”

The Westport Library and TEAM Westport will host a program entitled “The Mythology of Racial Progress” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jennifer A. Richeson, Yale University’s Philip R. Allen Professor of Psychology and 2006 MacArthur Foundation Fellow, will lead the program.

This discussion is part of a series concerning racial justice that is being initiated by the Westport Library and Team Westport.

Richeson’s work concerns the ways in which sociocultural group memberships such as race, gender, and socio-economic status impact the way people think, feel, and behave, especially during interactions with members of different sociocultural groups. Her current research is largely focused on dynamics and consequences of increasing racial, ethnic, and other forms of cultural diversity, most notably the rising racial/ethnic diversity of the nation.

Register for the event online.

Westport celebrates United Nations Day

To mark the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, The Town of Westport’s UN International Hospitality Committee with support from the UN Association of Southwestern Connecticut will host a ceremony on the Westport Town Hall front steps at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend. Those present must follow state guidelines by wearing masks and socially distancing at all times.

It will include speeches, music and a flag raising.

A bipartisan expression of support for the UN will follow near the Ruth Steinkraus-Cohen Memorial Bridge.

The flags of UN member countries will fly on the bridge in observance of United Nations Day.

Westport Public Schools honor students

The Westport Public Schools recently recognized students for embodying the Guiding Principles, which were adopted to provide a foundation for the districts’ work and to define outcomes deemed essential for all students.

The principles include socially and emotionally aware, kind with sincerity, principled in thought and action, and learning always.

Students from each grade level were recognized, including James Dobin-Smith, Colin Konstanty, Caroline Caggiano, Rachel Greenberg, Natalia Maidique and Kyla Race.