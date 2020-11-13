Community news: Schools launch COVID hotline and more

Westport biz owner & Fairfield resident, Russ Mitchell Westport biz owner & Fairfield resident, Russ Mitchell Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Community news: Schools launch COVID hotline and more 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Report student COVID-19 cases

Westport schools have launched a new email account and hotline for families to report positive COVID-19 cases.

Cases can be reported at 203-341-1016 or PostiveCovidReport@westportps.org.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Superintendent Thomas Scarice said it is critical to remain vigilant with the district’s strategies to help prevent transmission in the community and schools.

He reminded parents to continue to screen their child daily for signs and symptoms of illness and keep your child home if they have any symptoms.

Any child experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is tested should not come to school until the results are back and are confirmed negative.

Talk on the challenges of aging

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Lower Fairfield County presents a monthly talk on Zoom on the challenges of aging. The group will share stories, and learn and connect with others. Topics include health, self-care, one’s own unique concerns, loss, exercise and mindset.

The group is facilitated by Sheila Russo, LCSW and Dede Locke, RN. Advance registration is required. A Zoom link will be sent to those registered prior to the session.

Sessions will be held Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m.

To register, contact Holly Betts, program manager at the Westport Center for Senior Activities, 203-341-5096 or hbetts@westportct.gov.

Westport biz owner runs to support son

Fairfield resident Russ Mitchell, co-CEO of Mitchells, ran his fourth New York City marathon on Nov. 1, just a COVID friendly version.

Mitchell ran his 26.2 miles from Westport to Darien in support of his son who is in recovery. Both have run the NYC marathon the past three years. Mitchell is raising funds for Shatterproof, a national nonprofit aimed at reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S.

A Shatterproof board member, Mitchell has raised nearly $60,000 over the past four years, and over $10,000 this year. Visit his fundraising page at Shatterproof.org.

Volunteers repair tower at Leonard Schine Preserve

Meg Armstrong, Barry Guiduli and members of Staples High School SLOBS community volunteer organization volunteered their time to spruce up Aspetuck Land Trust’s Natural Playground at the Leonard Schine Preserve in Westport Nov. 7.

The SLOB (Service League of Boys) crew Nick Seitz, Ben Berkley, Bruno Guiduli, and Gabe Maiolo helped repair the tower on the property. Westporter Walter Greene who is a member of Aspetuck Land Trust’s board of directors and a trail steward at the preserve organized the event.

Westport receives state funding

State Senator Will Haskell (D-Westport) welcomed new state funding for capital improvement projects in Bethel, Ridgefield, Weston and Westport. Governor Lamont recently approved more than $11 million in state funding through the Small Town Economic Assistance Program.

Westport will receive $128,205 in state funding for sidewalk replacement on Maple Avenue South, matched by $21,795 from the town.

Westport-based law office named ‘Best Law Firm’

The Law Offices of Edward Nusbaum P.C. was ranked by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers as a 2021 Best Law Firm in the category of Metropolitan Tier 2 Stamford for family law. This is the 11th consecutive year these rankings have been announced and the 11th year Nusbaum’s firm has earned this recognition.

Nusbaum, who was recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for 2021 earlier this year, has been practicing family law in Westport for more than 40 years. He has been a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent-rated attorney for 26 consecutive years and been named a Connecticut Super Lawyers Top 50 attorney by Thomson Reuters. Nusbaum recently was featured as Attorney of the Year in the 2020 quarterly magazine Top 100 Lawyers.

The Law Offices of Edward Nusbaum P.C., is located at 212 Post Road West in Westport. For more information visit http://www.nusbaumfamilylaw.com/ or call 203-226-8181.

AIA Connecticut recognizes Westport Library

The Westport Library congratulates HMA2 Architects on receiving a 2020 Design Award from AIA Connecticut (American Institute of Architects) for the Library’s Transformation Project, completed in June 2019.

The design awards presented annually, celebrate the accomplishments of Connecticut architects and the excellence of Connecticut architectural projects. The Citation awarded to HMA2 is in the category of Commercial, Institutional, Educational, and Multi-Family Residential Design; https://aiact.org/2020-design-awards-commercial/.

Operation Hope receives grant

State Sen. Tony Hwang applauded the approval of $30,000 in state grant funding for Operation Hope to support mortgage foreclosure counseling services, an increasing need for many affected by the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, which comes from the state’s Interest on Real Estate Broker’s Trust Account (IOREBTA), will help provide area residents with assistance in foreclosure proceedings, financial counseling, and housing remediation.

Operation Hope runs homeless shelters for men, women and families, a community kitchen, and a food pantry. It also owns or operates 46 units of affordable, supportive housing.

Sen. Hwang, who serves as the Ranking Member of the state legislature’s Housing Committee, praised Operation Hope for its efforts to help families in-need.

For more information about Operation Hope Connecticut call 203-292-5588 or visit http://www.operationhopect.org/.