Community news: Celebrating a new statue and more

Ribbon cutting for Rock Paper Scissors sculpture

A ribbon cutting for the sculpture, Rock Paper Scissors, will be held outside the Westport Library at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8.

Donated by longtime Library supporters Ann Sheffer and Bill Scheffler, the sculpture will be placed at the top of Jesup green along the path to the Library. Both Jim Marpe and Library Executive Director Bill Harmer will speak at the 20-to-30 minute ceremony.

The sculpture, located at the Library, is part of the Town art collection which is managed by the Westport Arts Advisory Committee.

For more information, visit Westportlibrary.org.

Wesport residents receive awards

STAR, Inc. Lighting the Way, a local not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving people impacted by intellectual and developmental disabilities recently held its 68th annual Meeting and Achievement Awards on Zoom.

Dan Woog of Westport received the “Media Partner of the Year Award.” The “Anne O’Callaghan Parents of the Year Award” was presented to Brett and Vicky Davis of Westport. Yvonne O’Kane of Westport was presented the “Volunteer of the Year Award.”

The “Employer of the Year Award” was presented to Whole Foods of Darien and Westport for their continued support of STAR and employment of STAR clients.

For information about STAR, visit www.starct.org.

Digital collagraphs on display

The Westport Library is hosting an exhibit of digital collagraphs by Joanie Landau, artist, jewelry designer, and member of the Artists Collective of Westport, in the Library’s South Gallery, through Jan. 5.

Landau was born and raised in New York. Early in her artistic career, she became fascinated with collagraphs, a rather obscure form of printmaking. Each of her pieces begins with original photography and usually multiple images are used to form a piece. She works with saturated color as well as starkly contrasting black and whites and very often does a study of the same piece in all its transformations.

For more information on Landau, watch her recent Artists in Residence interview on the Library’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/WestportPubLib/search?query=artists.

Leaf collection underway

The Westport Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently planning its Annual Leaf Collection program. The Department requests that homeowners consider backyard leaf composting and suggests they contact the Conservation Department (203-341-1170) or Earthplace (203-557-4400) for relevant information. The ease and cost savings of backyard composting provides a viable alternative to either carting leaves to the Town Yard Waste Site or filling paper bags for the Town’s curbside pickup.

Curbside leaf collection will last the entire month of November, with a final Town-wide pass scheduled for the first week in December. All leaves must be placed safely near the curb of a town street by Nov. 30 to guarantee pick-up. The Westport DPW will collect leaves placed in biodegradable paper bags on the curbside during this period. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up. Residents living on private roadways must place their bagged leaves at an intersecting town roadway.

Only Westport residents with valid proof of residency may bring their leaves directly to the yard waste site, located at 180 Bayberry Lane. It’s open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and with extended hours of 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Dec. 5. Plastic bags aren’t accepted.

Residents can drop off up to six 30-gallon bags for free. There is an additional fee for anything beyond this.

Library presents international film fest

Westport’s annual international short-film festival, SHORT CUTS, will screen its second program of award-winning films virtually from the Westport Library from 7 to 8:45 p.m., Nov. 12, via Zoom.

Westport’s JIB Productions joins forces with the Library to provide audiences with a professional viewing experience. Five short films curated from the Tribeca and South by Southwest Film Festivals will be streamed from the Library’s Trefz Forum stage. The films are followed by a discussion among three directors and SHORT CUTS producer Nancy Diamond.

For tickets, at $25, go to jibproductions.org/shortcuts.

Budding bookworms take a virtual field trip

Normally at this time of year, the Westport Library would be hosting first graders on a tour of the building, reading them a story, and helping them select a book to borrow. They would also be getting their first library card.

Instead the Library has created a “Virtual Field Trip” where first grade students can take a brief tour, including seeing a maker program demonstration, and have a story read to them. Included on the tour is a link for parents to request a Westport Library card for their child.

In November, librarians will deliver to each elementary school the children’s library cards along with a special gift for each first grade child; their own copy of “It’s Snowing” by Gail Gibbons. The Library has also reached out to the school administration to help them contact the elementary school age virtual learners.

For more information, contact the Children’s Library at kids@westportlibrary.org.