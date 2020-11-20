Community news: Calling all gingerbread house builders and more

Radio play series features two holiday shows

Staples Players’ radio play series presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” Nov. 22, and “A Christmas Carol,” on Dec. 13.

Both shows will livestream for free at 6 p.m. at www.wwptfm.org.

Gingerbread house contest underway

Westport Museum for History & Culture’s Make The Museum Gingerbread Building Contest is underway. Submissions, with a $5 entry fee are due by Dec. 1, at 11 p.m. Voting will take place Dec. 5-11.

Entrants can make museum headquarters Bradley-Wheeler House; another historic Westport building; or their antique home.

There will be prizes for families/groups and individual categories.

To enter the contest, or receive more information, go to westporthistory.org/gingerbread-contest.

Winners will be announced by Santa Claus Dec. 12 at WM’s winter market.

Online book sale benefits Westport Library

Westport Book Sale Ventures, Inc., the independent nonprofit that operates the Westport Library Book Sales, is holding their annual Holiday & Winter Book Sale online now through the end of the year.

All online book sale purchases are made available for pickup, by appointment, at the Book Donation Center in the Westport Library’s upper parking lot, at 20 Jesup Rd., about seven days following purchase.

For more information, visit www.westportbooksales.org.

Panel discussion on social justice movement in sports

The Westport Library presents a conversation about The Power of Sports with CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield, Los Angeles Sparks Forward Candace Parker, and former NBA star Charles Smith. This panel will discuss how George Floyd’s death sparked a social justice movement in sports and how athletes are using their power and influence to mobilize fans.

This free, virtual program will be held Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. To register go to https://www.crowdcast.io/e/the-power-of-sports-jeff.

“We are very appreciative that Jeff is doing another program with the Library,” said Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer. “He is an insightful interviewer and has his pulse on the issues of the day. Along with Winfield, Parker, and Smith we have an all-star line-up!”

Outdoor holiday open house features caroling

MoCA Westport (formerly the Westport Arts Center) and the Westport School of Music are hosting a free holiday open house on their outdoor grounds at 19 Newtown Turnpike, from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The event, also sponsored by the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce will feature holiday caroling by small groups of the Orphenians of Staples High School throughout the afternoon and free admission to the MoCA Westport gallery to view the current World Peace exhibition, on view through Jan. 17.

The Westport School of Music also will be providing timed tours, along with performances by teachers and students. There will be hot chocolate provided by Sheila Barton Events and doughnuts from the Grateful Food Company. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from on-site outdoor vendors including The Melt Truck and Bubble & Brew. Kids may also participate in a holiday-themed outdoor art project, suitable for all ages.

In lieu of an admission fee, attendees can bring an unwrapped toy, to be donated to the Westport Police Department’s annual Toy Drive.

For more information, visit mocawestport.org.

Virtual discussion looks at Sylvia Plath’s life and work

The Westport Library will present a virtual discussion on Sylvia Plath’s life and work between her classmate and friend Sybil Steinberg and Heather Clark, author of “Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Register online through the library’s website.

Book plate signed copies of the book will be available to purchase at the library after the event.

The Sylvia Plath biography Red Comet focuses on Plath’s literary and intellectual achievements, and includes never-before-accessed materials including unpublished letters and manuscripts; court, police, and psychiatric records; and new interviews.

Heather Clark is the author of “The Grief of Influence: Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes and The Ulster Renaissance: Poetry in Belfast 1962-1972.” She recently served as the scholarly consultant for the BBC documentary Sylvia Plath: Life Inside the Bell Jar.

Westporter Sybil Steinberg, is a contributing editor and former book review editor for Publishers Weekly.