'Community, comfort and strength': Rally to combat anti-Semitism draws about 250 in Westport

WESTPORT — The unintended irony of callous anti-Semitic acts is that they merely serve to draw communities closer together.

That was the message conveyed Wednesday night when close to 250 people assembled on Jesup Green for a “Standing Together Against Anti-Semitism” rally organized through the Federation for Jewish Philanthropy.

“There’s been an incredibly sad and alarming uptick in anti-Semitic incidents, both in our region and around the world,” said David Weisberg, CEO of the federation.

He said that, while these acts aim to drive a wedge between different people in and out of the Jewish community, they often have the reverse effect. “We hope to bring people together and bring them a sense of community and comfort and strength,” Weisberg said.

Close to a dozen speakers took part in the event, which included the participation of officials from several area synagogues, as well as attendance by U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and several local representatives.

“Let there be no doubt, anti-Semitism has no place in our community,” said Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe.

“I stand with our friends and neighbors who feel threatened by these terrible activities,” he said, noting that security has been increased of late in and around places of worship.

Like others in attendance, Rabbi Greg Wall of Beit Chaverim in Westport said it was sad that they even had to hold such an event.

“This is the first time in 15 months people have been able to be out and not be afraid, (but) imagine being afraid to walk down the street,” he said.

Wall noted that the face of anti-Semitism has changed in recent times, from the stereotypical skinhead or neo-Nazi, to people who just look like everyone else.

“I think it’s a little sad that, in 2021, we still have to be fighting anti-Semitism, or anti-anything,” said longtime Westport resident Sandy Lefkowitz, who attended the rally.

“It’s time we really turned over and paid attention to justice for all, and tolerance for all,” she said. “We’re Americans — all.”

Others shared, however, that things remain dark in many places and that the infection of anti-Semitism is not disappearing.

“Obviously a lot of us are very upset about what’s going on,” said Jim Sugarman of Westport, who previously served as CEO of the FJP.

“It’s not a happy time,” he said, likening the proliferation of right-wing hate groups to the rise of the Nazis in pre-World War II Germany.

“The anti-Semitism that’s been on the rise has been really troubling,” said Greg Wolfe, a longtime Westport resident. “I think it’s a good thing to come together and try to stand against that.”

Other speakers included Rabbi Shirah Sklar of Temple Shalom in Norwalk, who shared about coming to the Fine Arts III movie theater, which used to be situated across from Jesup Green, in 1994 and seeing the movie “Schindler’s List.” She said she never imagined that things would go as they have in this country in recent years in terms of anti-Semitism.

“It is incumbent upon all of us — Jews and non-Jews — to stand up and declare that anti-Semitism is real,” she said. “It is pervasive, it is virulent, and it will not be tolerated.”

Rabbi Jeremy Wiederhorn of The Conservative Synagogue said the time had come to eschew fear. “We ought not be afraid,” he said. “Our people have spent thousands of years being afraid and we are done being afraid. With your love and your support, we stand here in strength so that none of you should ever be afraid.”