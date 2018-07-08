Community association euthanizes 290 Canada geese

BERLIN, Md. (AP) — Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped a community association on Maryland's Eastern Shore euthanize nearly 300 Canada geese.

News outlets report that the Ocean Pines community near Ocean City has tried to deal with its geese problem for years without killing the birds.

But the association decided last week to euthanize 290 geese in an effort to preserve the water quality in the community's ponds. Association officials say the ponds and recreational grounds were overrun with goose poop.

Canada geese have some protections under federal law but the USDA has authority to work with local communities seeking to conduct mass euthanization in certain circumstances.

Meat from the geese was donated to the Maryland Food Bank.