Preschool screening for 2018-19, Concert at Westport Arts Center

Preschool screening

for 2018-19

Westport Public Schools will be conducting a screening to identify preschool children who are at-risk for learning under the Federal and Local Title I eligibility criteria. The Title I screening looks at the child’s development in the areas of concepts, language and motor skills.

The current Title I program is incorporated into the Westport Public Schools, Stepping Stones Preschool Program. Screening for Title I will take place on June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at Coleytown Elementary School, 65 Easton Road, Westport. The screening will take approximately 45 minutes. For this Title I screening, you must be a resident of Westport, and your child must be 3 years old by Sept. 1.

Contact Carolyn Dominici at 203-341-1712 to set up an appointment. Screenings are by appointment only. For questions about Title I or the Stepping Stones Preschool, please contact Michele Pollock at 203-341-1765.

Concert at Westport Arts Center

The Westport Arts Center will close its 2017-18 Concert Series with a unique program with the Simon Mulligan Trio on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the center.

Acclaimed British pianist Simon Mulligan has been described by The Times of London as “the most abundantly gifted of pianists” and by Herbie Hancock as “phenomenal.”

For this performance, the Simon Mulligan Trio will perform a program that traverses the worlds of jazz and classical music with selections from Mozart, Debussy and Chopin, as well as a unique interpretation of the George Gershwin Songbook.

Alexander Platt, the curator for this year’s concert series, will serve as a guide for concert attendees, and will share his perspective and insights at the performance.

The concert will take place in the context of the “Handmade: Women Reshaping Contemporary Art” exhibition at the Westport Arts Center, featuring the works of over 15 female artists with a focus on fiber and textile arts. Artists of note include Lesley Dill, Faith Ringgold, Miriam Schapiro, Judith Scott, and Beverly Semmes.

To learn about the concert, visit www.westportartscenter.org or call 203-222-7070.

Tickets on sale

for annual gala

Tickets are on sale for the Westport Arts Center’s Hall of Femme 2018 fundraiser gala. The annual gala will take place on May 19 at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport.

The Westport Arts Center is known for hosting imaginative and artistically rich galas with timely themes. Hall of Femme will continue this tradition, celebrating legendary women in art. Guests are invited to dress in creative cocktail attire as their favorite artist, muse or work of art.

Hall of Femme will include a live auction, silent auction, photo booth, live band and more artful surprises.

The annual fundraiser plays a significant role in supporting Westport Arts Center’s arts and outreach programs in Westport and the greater Fairfield County community.

In addition to tickets to the event, the general public can purchase raffle tickets to support the Westport Arts Center. Raffle tickets are available for $50 each and are available on the arts center’s website or by calling 203-222-7070. The grand prize for the raffle is four floor-level tickets to the Ed Sheeran concert at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 21. The winner will be announced at the gala (winner need not be present to win).

Gala tickets are $250 each for the party and $500 each for dinner and the party. Individual and corporate sponsorships are available. To purchase Hall of Femme tickets, raffle tickets, or to learn about sponsorships, visit www.westport

artscenter.org/gala.