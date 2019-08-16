Community News: Woman’s Club presents $10,000 grant to Aspetuck Land Trust; and more

Westport resident Jeff Zuckerman plays Miniature Golf with his family including his son Will Zuckerman, 8, at Cove Marina Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Norwalk, Conn.

This summer Connecticut residents and school supporters voted for Greens Farms Academy as one of the state’s top architectural treasures. The American Institute of Architects (Connecticut Chapter) hosts the annual Connecticut Treasures Award, a friendly competition in which voters choose their favorite from among eight different structures around the state. GFA received 1,100 votes, leading the esteemed group.

On Aug. 10, the Westport Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the seventh race of the 2019 Road Runners Program with a 6.8 mile run starting at Compo Beach. Milan Duka, of Stamford, easily won his first-ever Road Runners race as he led 119 runners over the challenging and certified course with solid time of 37:02.

The first woman to finish was Erin Shreve of Stratford in 26th place with the time of 50:00. Second and third place in Saturday’s race were awarded to fellow Fairfielders Greg Vogt and Joseph Walewski with respective times of 40:33 and 40:34. Second and third places in the women’s division were awarded to Eileen Test of Westport in 29th place and Diane Hayes of Weston in 33rd place with respective times of 50:39 and 51:45.

The only Westport-Weston residents who finished in the top 10 were David Allen, fifth in 41:30, and Scott Rose, seventh in 41:45.

Juice Bar EV, one of the country’s leading manufacturers of EV charging stations for public and private use, announced that veteran EV executive Don MacNeil has joined it as chief sales officer. The business was founded and managed by two Westporters.

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty announced the modern furniture and design store Design Within Reach will display the art of Melissa Mack, an agent with the firm’s Southport brokerage, at an in-store event in Westport on Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. Mack’s art will remain on display following the event. In addition to being an agent, Mack is an interior designer and artist specializing in bringing balance and harmony to home environments.

The Westport Woman’s Club’s Ruegg Committee presented its 2019 Ruegg Grant, in the amount of $10,000 to Aspetuck Land Trust to help sponsor their “Green Corridor: Saugatuck to Shore” program, focusing on “Westport: A Model of Change.” This WWC grant will be used to educate and motivate homeowners to take care of their yards in more sustainable ways to increase biodiversity and improve the environment by planting native plants, switching to organic lawn care, and reducing pesticide usage.

Westport Public Schools’ 2019-2020 kindergarten registration is underway. Parents of entering kindergartners should register as soon as possible. All registration information is located on the district website under the Kindergarten Registration link on the homepage: www.westportps.org.

On Aug. 8, state Sen. Will Haskell, D-Westport, commended insurance company The Hartford’s announcement of a new student loan repayment program that is designed to help employees pay down their student loan debt. Beginning in 2020, nearly 17,000 employees at The Hartford will be eligible to receive up to $10,000 in contributions toward their student debt.