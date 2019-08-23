Community News: Westporters welcome baby boy; and more

Broadway Method Academy’s production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” will be onstage at Westport Country Playhouse, Aug. 30 - Sept. 1, and Sept. 6 - 8. From left are Steve Blanchard (King Triton), Meredith Inglesby (Ursula), Lawrence Cummings (Sebastian), Jordan Tyson (Ariel), and Johnny Stellard (Prince Eric); standing back row: Ethan Horbury (swing), Kyle Geriak (Flotsam), Jackson Wood (Jetsam). less Broadway Method Academy’s production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” will be onstage at Westport Country Playhouse, Aug. 30 - Sept. 1, and Sept. 6 - 8. From left are Steve Blanchard (King Triton), ... more Photo: S. Emerick / Contributed Photo Photo: S. Emerick / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Community News: Westporters welcome baby boy; and more 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Peter Gray and Rui Sun, of Westport, welcomed a baby boy, Samuel Blake Gray, on July 29, 2019. Grandparents are Michael and Joan Gray, and Shijie Sun and Baojin Liu.

Over 39 intense days this summer, Benjamin Schussheim, a student at Staples High School, used wet lab techniques and modeling software to study an enzyme from a fungal pathogen, and to design a small molecule inhibitor to protect crops from that fungus.

Schussheim participated in the Summer Science Program, joining 35 other top science students from around the world at Purdue University for academic challenge, collaboration, and personal growth.

On Aug. 17, the Westport Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the eighth race of the 2019 Road Runners Program with an 8.4 mile run starting at Burying Hill Beach.

Milan Duka, of Stamford, won his second Road Runners race of the season as he led 120 runners over the humid, challenging and certified course with the time of 46:01.

The first woman to finish was Diane Hayes, of Weston, in 34th place with the time of 1:05.43.

Second and third place in Saturday’s race were awarded to Henry Reichard, of New Haven, and Art Gunther, of Nyack, N.Y., with respective times of 49:19 and 49:47. Second and third places in the women’s division were awarded to Eileen Test, of Westport in 35th place and Debby Havemann, of Westport, in 43rd place with respective times of 1:06.35 and 1:09.27.

The only Westport-Weston residents who finished in the top 10 were David Allen, fifth in 53:52, and Scott Rose, sixth in 53:59.

The course titled “A Book Study Course on ‘The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment’ ” by Eckhardt Tolle will begin on Sept. 4 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The group will meet every Wednesday at that time at the Unitarian Church Meeting House at 10 Lyons Plains Road in Westport.

The course will be led by Bob BeVaqua and Frank Conklin. BeVaqua has been a student of Eckhardt Tolle for over 30 years, and Conklin has been studying under BeVaqua for the past 18 months. The course will not only include Tolle’s teachings on spiritual enlightenment, but also incorporates many elements of Buddhism, Jesus’ teachings, Celtic Christianity and Christian Mysticism.

The Westport Chapter of Hadassah held a new and prospective member luncheon on July 30.

The Westport Woman’s Club is currently accepting donations of clothing for its October 2019 Clothing Tag Sale. Tax deductible donations of new or gently worn women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, as well as accessories (shoes, handbags, scarves, hats, jewelry, etc), are now welcomed through Oct. 18. Please drop off donated items any weekday (9 a.m. to noon, or 1 to 4 p.m.) at 44 Imperial Ave.