Community News: Westport widower writes memoir; Staples presents ‘Westport Pops’ at the Levitt Pavilion

Spring concert offers an evening of Disney

Norwalk Community Chorale, in its 58th year, presents “Mad About The Mouse: An Evening Of Disney Magic” on June 1 at Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the choral performance begins 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and there is open seating for all sections.

Choral selections include a lively medley from Aladdin, “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Love Is An Open Door” from “Frozen,” “The Spirit of Adventure” from “Up,” “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” “He Lives In You” from “The Lion King,” and many more Disney songs.

Conductor and artistic director Brian Muller, pianist Will Duchon, and a trio will lead the 65-member mixed chorus in this magical, musical journey. Several soloists will perform as well.

Muller has served the Chorale as its leader since January 1998. He also serves as the technical theater director at Greens Farms Academy in Westport, and as technical director for all GFA’s stage productions.

For information, visit www.norwalkcommunitychorale.org or call 203-853-9842.

Westport widower writes memoir

“Just One More Song: Conversations with My Wife After Her Death” is a poignant story about how author Herbert Appleman, of Westport, came to terms with the death of his wife, Dee. But what sets it apart from most memoirs that deal with loss and grief, is that, for the most part, it’s not about loss and grief; on the contrary, more than anything else, it’s about remaining in love for a lifetime.

The book takes the form of a diary that the author kept during his first 15 months of widowhood and the heart of the entries are his conversations with Dee — conversations that, as he says, were not “mystical experiences, but as real as memory, imagination, and love are real.”

The tone of the book is set in the dedication, which begins:

“Nearly every night before going to sleep, Dee liked me to sing to her. The song she’d pick would depend on her mood or the occasion, if the day was special, or simply on the time of year. On the first day of fall when the colors began to change, she’d always pick ‘Autumn Leaves.’ More often than not, after I finished, she’d say, ‘Just one more song — this time you pick it.’ ”

The dedication ends: “For Dee, in loving memory, just one more song.”

Appleman is an author, playwright, lyricist, composer, writer and producer of documentaries, and lecturer on the American musical. For many years, he was also a professor of English. “A Perfect Gentleman,” his comedy about Lord Chesterfield, won the American Playwrights Theater Award and has been produced by the King’s Head Theatre in London and by major regional theaters on both sides of the Atlantic.

Over the years, he has lived in New York, London and Michigan, and now lives in Westport.

Staples presents ‘Westport Pops’ at the Levitt Pavilion

The Westport Pops Concert at the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts returns this year on June 7.

The sell-out event features the nationally recognized Staples High School Symphonic Orchestra and Band, Jazz Band and Orphenians. This musical tradition is one of a handful of special “pre-summer season” presentations by the Levitt this June.

The lawn at the Levitt Pavilion opens for concert goers at 5:30 p.m. (BYO chair), with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. It promises to be a memorable event with great music, great fun and great food from Bodega Food Truck, JR’s Food Truck and Jim’s Ice Cream Truck, all donating 10 percent of their proceeds to Staples Music.

Tickets are free and can be acquired at staplesmusic.org on a first-come, first-served basis. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be performed in the Staples High School auditorium at 70 North Ave., where tickets will be honored.

The concert, modeled on Boston’s fabled Pops on the Esplanade Concert Series, is an annual gift from Westport Public School musicians to the community.

For information, contact staplesmusic@westportps.org.

Antique Appraisal day this weekend

The Westport Woman’s Club will offer the public an Antique Appraisal Day on June 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WWC clubhouse.

Bring family heirlooms, jewelry and other antiques, and let a professional, experienced, and friendly specialist give you an on-site verbal appraisal. Event Chair Deb Fratino said the current market for certain items is highly desirable: men’s vintage wristwatches, mid-century art and furniture, Chinese jades, porcelains, and collectibles of many varieties to name a few.

Larger items and furniture can be evaluated from photos. Numerous well-lit photos with approximate dimensions of the object, possibly a drawer, will allow the appraiser to be more precise. No postage stamps or stamp collections.

For $25, participants will receive a verbal appraisal for up to three items by the appropriate specialist for your item. If you have four or more items, these additional items may be appraised for an added fee of $10 each.

The profits from this event will help support the many community service projects of the Westport Woman’s Club: Scholarship and Community Services Grants, Food Gift Certificates, the Food Closet, and Holiday Meal Programs.

For information, visit www.westportwomansclub.org or contact Deborah Fratino atdebfratino@aol.com.

BOOKED for the evening honors Frederic Chiu

The Westport Library is pleased to announce world-renowned and award-winning virtuoso pianist, Frederic Chiu, as the 2019 BOOKED for the evening honoree. The library’s signature fundraising event will be held in the library on June 4, giving guests a glimpse of the newly transformed space ahead of the June 23 official opening.

Chiu has performed in major venues on five continents including Lincoln Center in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., The Chatelet in Paris, and the Mozarteum in Buenos Aires.

As an esteemed educator, Chiu has presented master classes at prestigious institutions around the globe, including Juilliard School, The Manhattan School of Music, The New England Conservatory, the Banff Center and many of China’s National Conservatories. His efforts to promote music coincide with his desire to foster peace and understanding, recently recognized by a Senatorial Commendation from the United States Congress.

Chiu is the co-founder and director of Beechwood Arts and Innovation, a nonprofit arts center that brings gallery-quality exhibits across genres and disciplines through Art Immersion Salons to the Westport community. The center’s mission is to foster artistic collaboration across genres and generations through intimate, immersive and innovative events.

Each year the Library honors an individual whose work reflects the purpose of the library — to nurture the love of learning and to enhance our understanding of the world.

To learn more about tickets or sponsorship opportunities, visit the library’s website at westportlibrary.org

Westport schools to conduct preschool screening

Westport Public Schools will be conducting a screening to identify preschool children who are “at risk” for learning under the federal and local Title I eligibility criteria. The Title I screening looks at the child’s development in the areas of concepts, language, and motor skills.

The current Title I program is incorporated into the Westport Public Schools, Stepping Stones Preschool Program. Screening for Title I will be held on June 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at Stepping Stones Preschool, located at Coleytown Elementary School, 65 Easton Road, Westport.

The screening will take approximately 45 minutes. For this Title I screening, you must be a resident of Westport, and your child must be 3 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019.

Those interested in having children screened are asked to contact Carolyn Dominici at 203-341-1712 to set up an appointment. Screenings are by appointment only.

For questions, contact Michele Pollock at 203-341-1765.

Open House Day set for June 8

Save the date for the popular one-day event in which destinations across Connecticut offer free or discounted admission or special offers to Connecticut residents.

Organized by the Connecticut Office of Tourism, Connecticut Open House Day is designed to showcase Connecticut’s diverse mix of history, art, culture and tourism, and encourage residents to discover or rediscover the wealth of treasures in their own backyard.

The list of participants and special offers is available at: www.ctvisit.com/connecticut-open-house-day-june-8-2019.