Community News: Westport sisters become doctors; Police hosting food drive; and more

Staples Players rehearse the number "Does Your Mother Know" from "Mamma Mia!" Performances are Nov. 15, 16, 22, 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 16, 17, and 23 at 3 p.m.; and Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, $15 for seniors (matinees only).

— Karen Jewell, owner of KJ’s Fitness, announced the official launch of the new free online kids fitness magazine titled “KJ’s Fitness For Kids Magazine.” The website address for the magazine is www.kjsfitnessforkidsmagazine.com.

Designed for young athletes and nonathletes alike ages 4 to 10 years, this unique and interactive resource is filled with fun facts, educational information, motivational anecdotes, and enjoyable exercises and games to keep young kids active, healthy and fit.

— The Westport Library will welcome Sara Shepard, acclaimed New York Times bestselling author of the hit book and television series “Pretty Little Liars,” in conversation with top thriller writer Wendy Walker on Dec. 8 at noon. The afternoon will focus on the release of Shepard’s new book “Reputation.”

Walker is a former family law attorney in Fairfield County who began writing while at home raising her three sons.

— McDaniel College student Anna Rozier, of Westport, will perform in the musical “Assassins” at the college. Performances are Nov. 20-23 at 7:30 p.m. at the college in Maryland. For ticket information, call 410-857-2448.

— Join Westport Museum for History & Culture Executive Director Ramin Ganeshram to talk about the history of gingerbread from Martha Washington to Emily Dickinson and to make your own special gingerbread dough to take home, freeze, bake or give as a gift. The Holiday Heritage Ginger Bread Baking Workshop will take place Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the museum.

— In collaboration with the Westport Young Women’s League, on Nov. 10 at CRAFT Westport in Staples High, Connecticut Theater Dance will host a free SugarPlum Fairy dance and dress-up experience from 1:30 to 2 p.m., for children ages 3 to 8, followed by a reading of “The Nutcracker Story” from 2 to 3 p.m.

— The following Westporters recently began their first semester at Tufts University in Massachusetts: Zachary Rogers, Reid Baris, Cecilia Adams, Alexandra Agnew, Sevie Browne and Zachary McCoy.

— Westport Country Playhouse will stage “Winter at the Playhouse: A Holiday Benefit Concert” on Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., hosted by Tony Award-winner Joanna Gleason. Gleason will perform with her vocal group The Moontones.

— Restaurateurs/husband and wife team of Dipika Behera and Jaiprakash Agarwal, bring a combined 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry to their latest venture, Vedas Indian Cuisine. Recognizing the gain in popularity of Indian cuisine and the upwards trend of take-out and delivery, the talented duo opened Vedas in Norwalk in 2015 and recently opened their second location in Westport at 1757 Post Road East, small eateries and kitchens that focus on take-out and delivery service for this bold and healthy cuisine.

— Saugatuck Rowing Club once again impressed by placing its two women’s varsity eight boats in the top 10 at the 55th Head of the Charles in Boston on Oct. 20. While the first varsity eight placed fifth coming in at an impressive 16:46.1 minutes, the second varsity eight placed seventh with a time of 16.50.8 minutes and a margin of only 11 seconds and 16 seconds, respectively, to winner Row America Rye.

While the women’s top SRC boat had set its sights on taking gold as in years past, the results were nevertheless impressive as no other club this year evidenced the depth of talent and wherewithal to place two teams in the top ten in one race category of this competitive caliber.

The list of SRC accomplishments went on with great results in the men’s category as well. Another top 10 finish for SRC included sixth place in the Men’s Youth Double category coming in at 17:54.9 minutes, while the men’s first varsity boat placed 15th in their category out of a total of 86 competitors, this being a very impressive result and an improvement over last year.

Furthermore, the Women’s Youth 4+ placed in the top third of its category, while the Men’s Coxed Quad also placed in the top half of its category.

— Westport residents Brooke Kessler and Peri Kessler competed as part of Hamilton College’s mock trial team in this year’s American Mock Trial Association tournaments.

— The Westport Board of Education will be hosting two evening opportunities for community members to share their insight on the hiring of the next superintendent of schools. On Nov. 25 and Dec. 10, Joseph Erardi, the search consultant working with the Westport Board of Education, will be facilitating one-hour meetings dedicated to gathering community input for the superintendent’s hiring committee.

The meetings will start at 7 p.m. in the library at Staples High School.

— Emily and Caitlyn Anderson, Staples High School grads, recently graduated with titles of doctor: Emily as a doctor of philosophy at the London School of Economics and Caitlyn as a physician, graduating from medical school in California.

— The Westport Police Department, in conjunction with Stop & Shop stores will be hosting a Holiday Food Drive on Nov. 9. All donations will directly support the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, which provides vital services to men, women, and children dealing with hunger and homelessness. Officers will accept nonperishable food items, as well as cash donations in front of the Stop & Shop at 1790 Post Road E. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— The town of Westport, in conjunction with the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, announced it is offering residents a new way to save money on prescription medications and certain medical services through a new prescription drug savings program. The ProAct discount cards will arrive in residents’ mailboxes via the U.S. Postal service next week. Regardless of whether residents are currently insured, uninsured, or underinsured, they can use the cards at participating pharmacies to obtain discounts and savings on prescription medications.

— Westporter Sophie Miller recently enrolled at Eastern Connecticut State University as an exploratory studies major.