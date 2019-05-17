Community News: Westport Republicans seek candidates; Hebrew Book Fest this weekend; and more

Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

Home Run Derby set for May 19

Westport Little League will host it ssecond annual Major League Baseball Pitch Hit and Run + Home Run Derby Jr.

The event will be held on May 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Wakeman Town Fields on Wakeman Farm Drive in Westport. Free ice cream will be given to participants with hot dogs and hamburgers available for purchase.

The event is open to all boys and girls from 7 to 14 years old. Boys and girls are divided into age groups, and winners at the local level will have the opportunity to advance up to National Finals, which will take place during the 2019 MLB All-Star Week.

Westport Republicans

seek candidates

The Westport Republican Town Committee is seeking candidates interested in running for the various Westport boards and commissions in this November’s local elections.

The RTC’s Education Nominating Committee will be chaired by former Vice-Chair Brandi Briggs and will interview and recommend candidates for nomination to the Westport Board of Education. Candidates interested in being interviewed by this committee should contact Brandi Briggs at brandibriggs12@yahoo.com by June 14.

The Finance Nominating Committee will be chaired by former Board of Finance member Tom Lasersohn and will interview and recommend candidates for nomination for the Westport Board of Finance and Westport Board of Assessment Appeals. Candidates interested in being interviewed by this committee should contact Tom Lasersohn at Lasert@optonline.net by June 14.

The Land Use Nominating Committee will be chaired by former Planning and Zoning Commission member Tim Wetmore and will interview and recommend candidates for nomination for the Westport Planning and Zoning Commission and the Westport Zoning Board of Appeals. Candidates interested in being interviewed by this committee should contact Tim Wetmore at wetmorearchitects@gmail.com by June 14.

For general inquiries about the Westport RTC or about the positions available on the various Boards and Commissions, contact Westport RTC Chair Joe Sledge atjoseph.sledge@snet.net.

The 2019 Westport municipal elections will be held on Nov. 5.

Viola student hosting recital

Michael Fording has been a viola student for nearly three years under the instruction of Sarah Smale at Suzuki Music Schools of Westport and is now headed to Princeton University.

He will be participating in Princeton’s rich music scene, continuing lessons, and playing in the Princeton Orchestra. The public is invited to enjoy a Senior Recital by Fording on May 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Blake Recital Room at the Suzuki Westport school and wish him well on his new endeavors.

Fording will also performing with the Staples High School Chamber Orchestra on May 22 at 7 p.m.

Theater presents readings of F. Scott Fitzgerald play

This spring celebrates two of the town’s famous former residents, Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, who lived in Westport for a time as newlyweds.

On May 18-19, the Westport Community Theatre will offer staged readings of “The Vegetable,” Fitzgerald’s only produced play, as a continuation of the festivities.

Fitzgerald’s play tells the story of a railroad office worker who dreams of becoming a postman ... or the president of the United States. Act II shows us what kind of president he makes when transported to the White House, and Act III offers a happier ending.

Performing in “The Vegetable” are an array of actors beloved of Westport Community Theatre audiences, including John Bachelder, Deborah Burke, John Fatteross, Jonathan Jacobson, Ann Kinner, Sam Mink, P.J. Morello, Jeff Pliskin and David Victor. Ruth Anne Baumgartner directs.

Readings are May 18 at 8 p.m. and May 19 at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served; admission is free but reservations are encouraged, and donations to the theater and to the Westport Historical Society are welcome.

Hebrew Book Fest this weekend

The second Hebrew Book Fest will take place at the Southern Connecticut Jewish Food Festival, at Temple Israel in Westport on May 19 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Modeled after the famous Israeli Hebrew Book week, the event will feature sale of gently used Hebrew books, displays, Shirah B’Tzibur (Israeli singalong) and Israeli dancing with visiting Israeli artists Yuval Brill and Orly Sela.

Admission to the Hebrew Book Fest is free with admission to the Jewish Food Festival.

Discounted tickets to the food festival with advance registration can be purchased at www.shalomct.org/foodfestival. For information, email israelisinct@hotmail.com