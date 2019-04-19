Community News: WEBE 108 moves to Westport firm; Police to participate in prescription grug take-back initiative

Proud grandmother Jenette D'Alessandro of New Canaan enjoys her granddaughter, Cosette Gibba, 9 months, of Westport, and her first meeting with the Easter Bunny Saturday, April 13, at Waveny House.

WEBE 108 moves to Westport firm

Connoisseur Media is acquiring the adult contemporary music station WEBE-FM and news talk radio WICC-AM from Cumulus Media, in exchange for four stations covering the Allentown, Pa., area.

Connoisseur Media has its main office in Westport here WEBE 108 originates, with the company’s current lineup including Fox 95.9 and Star 99.9. The companies aim to complete the deal by September, with the swap subject to the approval of the Federal Communications Commission.

Human trafficking to be topic at meeting

Sister Maureen Fleming, coordinator of pastoral outreach activities at St. Luke’s Parish in Westport, will be the guest speaker at the Y’s Women meeting on April 22 at Temple Israel on Coleytown Road in Westport.

The meeting will begin at 10:45 a.m. with coffee and conversation, followed by the program at 11:30 a.m.

In her current position, Fleming serves as an advocate for women’s and children’s rights, education and the fight against poverty. As an NGO registered with the United Nations, she participates in lectures and conferences dealing with women’s and children’s justice issues, especially human trafficking. In her presentation, she will focus on human trafficking in Fairfield County.

Easter egg hunt set for Saturday

The Greens Farms Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 68th annual Easter Egg Hunt at 2 pm on April 20 on the grounds of Long Lots School, Hyde Lane, Westport.

Children will hunt for the eggs in age groups through age 10. Children finding specially marked eggs will receive Easter baskets. The Easter Bunny will be there to meet and greet the children.

Police to participate in prescription grug take-back initiative

On April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Westport Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 17th opportunity in nine years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring pills for disposal to the Westport-Weston Health District located at 180 Bayberry Lane. Only pills or patches, no liquids or needles/sharps. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 460 tons (more than 900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,800 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 16 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in almost 11 million pounds — nearly 5,500 tons — of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

Residents are also reminded that a year-round collection bin is located in the lobby police headquarters, so drugs can be properly disposed of at any time rather than waiting for designated collection dates. There is also a supply of medication disposal bags in our lobby, which can be used for proper disposal of liquid and pill form medications. The bags have been provided as part of a grant that Positive Directions received and are intended to assist in the proper disposal of prescription medications. They contain activated charcoal, so the medications can be placed in the bags, mixed with water, and then safely disposed of in the regular garbage per the instructions.

For information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com.

Passover Seder offered

Beth Israel Chabad of Norwalk and the Schneerson Center of Westport welcome all to an evening of elegant dining to be held April 19 at 7:15 p.m. at the Beth Israel Chabad, 40 King St., Norwalk.

Relive the story of the Passover Exodus by celebrating the traditions of the festive Passover Seder. The cost is $70 per adult and $18 per child ages 5-15. The four-course dinner is served with artisan, hand-baked matzah and an array of fine kosher wines.

The Seder will be led by Rabbi Yehoshua and Freida Hecht and by Rabbi Levi & Chanie Stone.

The special hand-baked matzah is available for purchase and may be ordered online. One may also sell their chometz online atwww.bethisraelchabad.org For more information call 203-866-0534.