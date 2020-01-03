Community News: Upcoming community bonfire; periodontist named trustee; and more

Staples High School juniors Arden Sherer, The Shoebox Project's club president, left, and Vice President Harley Bonn collected decorated shoeboxes filled with gifts for residents of Domestic Violence Crisis Center's two safe houses over the holidays. The students collect and distribute gifts in the form of decorated shoeboxes to women who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness in the area.

— On Jan. 11, Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Weston will hold its annual Community Bonfire at 6 p.m. which will be overseen by the Weston Volunteer Fire Department. All proceeds from this family friendly event benefit the Weston Warm-up Fund.

After the flames light up the night, enjoy refreshments and live music by the funky band “Caravan” in the Parish Hall. There’s plenty of parking and all are welcome.

To donate your Christmas tree for the bonfire, drop it off at the church or have Emmanuel staff pick it up at your home. Tree drop offs take place on Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $25 for tree drop off or $35 for tree pickup.

— A book and a carte de visite photograph both signed by Abraham Lincoln, a matador outfit owned by Ernest Hemingway and later gifted to his best friend and biographer A.E. Hotchner, and a Second Congress document signed by Thomas Jefferson are just a few of the expected top lots in Westport-based University Archives’ next big auction, slated for Jan. 16.

The 283-lot online-only auction, starting at 10:30 a.m., is packed with unique relics, photos, autographs, books and ephemera, to include 55 of the 56 Declaration of Independence signers (all except Button Gwinnett), plus presidential items.

Also offered will be literary items, music, entertainment and science.

— Westporter David S. Gottlieb has recently been elected by his peers to serve as trustee of the American Academy of Periodontology.

The Academy is an 8,000-member professional organization of periodontists. Gottlieb,maintains a practice in Norwalk, limited to periodontics and implant surgery, for the past 50 years.

He is on the faculty of Columbia School of Dental Medicine as an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Periodontology/Implant Dentistry.

— The Bedford Social Respinsibility Fund Committee and Pat Rimiersma, CEO of Westport Weston YMCA, recently announced the 2019 award recipients. The recipients were all organizations from Westport, Weston, Bridgeport, Fairfield, Norwalk and Wilton who provide programing that focuses on closing the “achievement gap” in education.

Recipient included: A Better Chance of Westport, Achievement First Bridgeport Academy, Adam J Lewis Academy, Carver Foundation of Norwalk, Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, Connect Us, Inc., Family & Children's Agency, Inc., Hall Neighborhood House, Horizons at Greens Farms Academy, Human Services Council, Inc., Kids Empowered by Your Support (KEYS), Life Bridge, McGivney Community Center, Mercy Learning Center, Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County, New Beginning Family Academy, Norwalk Grassroots Tennis & Education, Norwalk Housing Foundation, Project Morry, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Horizons at Sacred Heart University, Shepherds, Inc., Silvermine Guild of Artists, Staples High School Tuition Grants, Stepping Stones Museum for Children, Urban Impact of Blackrock and Wakeman Memorial Association.

— Join members of the Back Yard Beekeepers Association in a course designed to provide the complete novice with all the information needed to get started keeping bees this spring. The four-session course will be offered Tuesdays at Norfield Grange in Weston on Jan. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Classes take place from 7 to 9 p.m. and cost $50 for instructions, handouts and a Back Yard Beekeepers Association membership. Textbooks are available for purchase at the first meeting. To enroll, contact Leslie Huston at 203-417-2023 or ljhuston3@charter.net, or Jeff Shwartz at 203-733-1990 or jeff@shwartz.com.

— The Weston Historical Society’s “Three Women Who Made Weston Weston” exhibit has been extended through January. The exhibit is open every Thursday in January from 2 to 4 p.m. and by appoointment. om High Acre Rd.

“Three Women Who Made Weston Weston” explores the lives of three famous women — Alice DeLamar, Eva Le Gallienne and Katharine Ordway — who made Weston their home in the mid-20th century. All had major impacts on the world of performing and visual arts.