Community News: Undies Project collecting donations; Super & Soul series continues; and more

Journalist/author Mitch Albom joins Circle of Care board and staff members. From left are Jeff Salguero ( WIlton), Heather Stabinsky (Monroe), Elizabeth Vega ( Westport), Tammi Small (Norwalk), Albom, Circle of Care founders: Liz Salguero and Dawn Ladenheim (Wilton), Bob Hinckley (Danbury) and Susan Kobylinski (Westport). less Journalist/author Mitch Albom joins Circle of Care board and staff members. From left are Jeff Salguero ( WIlton), Heather Stabinsky (Monroe), Elizabeth Vega ( Westport), Tammi Small (Norwalk), Albom, Circle of ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Circle Of Care Photo: Contributed Photo / Circle Of Care Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Community News: Undies Project collecting donations; Super & Soul series continues; and more 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

— For the fifth year, t he Undies Project will collect donations of new and gently used (clean) bras to donate to those less fortunate. The drive will take place in Wilton, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Stamford and Westport. Donations can be made Feb. 21 to March 9 at participating locations, which can be found at www.theundiesproject.org/event.

— Aniruddha Murali, of Westport, made the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

— Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce and the Westport Library will host their next Supper & Soul series on Feb. 29. The night will be capped off by a concert with the dynamic John Nemeth at the Forum of the library following dinners at various restaurants throughout downtown Westport.

The single-ticket, multifaceted event entitles participants to a three-course meal at one of eight downtown restaurants, then see the concert and return to any of the same restaurants for happy hour pricing for drinks after the show. The ticket for this event will be $70 per person for the dinner and concert, with concert-only tickets available for $27.50.

Participating restaurants include 190 Main, Amis, Jesup Hall , Pink Sumo, Rothbard, Spotted Horse, Tavern on Main, and Wafu, each within walking distance of the library. The dinner seating will take place at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. Local artist Jon Saxon will be the opening act.

— The Ruegg Grant Committee of the Westport Woman's Club invites local nonprofit organizations to apply by March 13 for up to $10,000 in one-time funding for a 2020 project. Submitted proposals should be high-profile initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the Westport community. Community groups should submit their completed project proposals and relevant financial information to: Westport Woman’s Club, c/o Ruegg Grant Committee, 44 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT 06880.

— On Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m., LCB Senior Living, LLC will hold a dedication and groundbreaking celebration for its new premium independent, assisted and memory care living community for area seniors located at 1141 Post Road E. in Westport.

— Dominic Anthony Arciola and Samuel Peter Arciola IV, of Westport, were named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at the University of Alabama.

— Jamie Santarella, of Westport, was named to the dean's list at Miami University for the 2019 fall semester.

— Celebrate President George Washington’s 288th birthday at the Westport Museum for History and Culture’s “Ale to the Chief” event, on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. The museum will serve ale and Madeira wine — Washington’s drink of choice — as well as food that the first president would have enjoyed. There will also be drawings to win a growler of Presidential Ale and other items. Cost is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers.

— Westport author Dr. Sharmistha Roy Chowdhury highlights the contestations of ideals and the forgotten politics of race and class in the campaign for thethe 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, during a talk at the Westport museum Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

— An evening of celebration featuring world-famous violinists Albert Markov and Alexander Markov will be held March 8 at Beth Israel Chabad. Pianist Elina Christova will accompany.

Under the spiritual leadership of Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht, the congregation invites the wider community to attend the gala, which will benefit the programs and activities of the Norwalk synagogue.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at the synagogue, at 40 King St. in Norwalk. There will be an open bar, wine and hors d’doeuvres. The cost is $100 per person. Norwalk and Westport area community leaders will be in attendance as families associated with the synagogue going back to the 1940s and 1950s will be honored.

— Isabella Bullock, of Westport, has been named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.