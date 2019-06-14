Community News: Town Hall elevator out of service; Boy Scouts to celebrate 50 years

Dog license renewals due

June is dog licensing month. All dogs over six months must be licensed. Last year 2,733 dog tags were issued.

“Licensing your dog verifies that rabies immunization is up to date, as the dog owner must present a copy of the pet’s rabies certificate when obtaining a license,” said Town Clerk Patricia Strauss. “Connecticut law requires all dogs must wear their assigned tag. This will assist animal control and others to identify your dog should your pup become lost or run away.”

Fees for dog licenses are $8 for neutered male or spayed female, and $19 for male or female. There will be a $1 penalty per month for renewal licenses issued after June 30. “A $75 infraction will be issued for any non-licensed dog and for any dog not wearing a current dog tag attached to a collar around its neck or body,” said Strauss.

Dog licenses may be obtained at the Town Clerk’s office, Room 105 in the Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; or by mailing payment and required certificates, (all certificates will be returned with license), along with a self-addressed stamped return envelope to: Westport Town Clerk, P.O. Box 549, Westport, CT 06881.

Licenses being sold will cover the term from July 1 to June 30, 2020.

For more information regarding dog licensing call 203-341-1110, or visit our www.westportct.gov/index.aspx?page=401

African Children’s Choir performance

The African Children’s Choir will perform lively African songs and dances on June 16 at 6 p.m. at Norfield Congregational Church in Weston.

The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and Gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.

Music for Life (the parent organization for The African Children’s Choir) works in the African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa. The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children.

No tickets. Donations appreciated.

Boy Scouts to celebrate 50 years

Boy Scouts of America Troop 100 in Westport has announced plans for its 50th anniversary celebration. The event will be held on June 16 at its founding and charter location, Christ & Holy Trinity Church, Branson Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event, “Troop 100-Then & Now,” will feature a presentation of nostalgic memorabilia including finds from the Troop’s original time capsule, interactive Scout led activities and presentations, and highlights of the most recent community service accomplishments and Eagle projects.

All former Troop 100 Scouts are invited to attend and reconnect at the 50th anniversary event, as well as anyone interested in joining scouting.

To RSVP for the event and for additional event details, please contact, 50anniversary@westport100.mytroop.us. Troop 100 was founded in December 1968 at Christ & Holy Trinity Church in Westport. Troop 100 meets Monday evenings from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Town Hall elevator out of service

Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced that, due to the replacement of the elevator at Westport Town Hall, accessibility to certain offices and departments located in Town Hall will be limited for approximately six weeks commencing beginning June 13.

Visitors to the Town Hall who require assistance with access to departments on upper and lower floors during regular business hours may seek help at the Department of Human Services Office, located in Room 200, directly adjacent to the handicapped access ramp entrance next to the building.

Clear signage will be in place directing visitors to that office, and every accommodation will be made to help transact town business.

Further, accessibility to public meetings scheduled in the Town Hall Auditorium during this time period will be achieved by broadcasting the meetings live on the lobby TV and providing access to a microphone for those individuals who wish to speak during the public participation portion of public meetings.

Other public meetings scheduled for conference rooms on other floors will be held in Room 201/201A, which is fully accessible.

Westporter named COO of New York Life

New York Life recently announced that Matt Grove, a longstanding member of the Westport community, has been named co-chief operating officer for the company with operational oversight of all business areas, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ted Mathas.

Grove, oversees the company’s retail life, service, technology, marketing and business planning and strategy areas, assumes oversight of the Agency distribution system.

In addition, Mark Madgett, head of agency, has been promoted to executive vice president, reporting to Grove.