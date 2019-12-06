Community News: Third-quarter taxes due soon; holidat events; and more

On Nov. 13, seven of the Saugatuck Rowing Club's senior rowers committed to rowing in college, making it official by signing the National Letter of Intent. Several are Staples High School seniors, including Anna Coleman, who will be rowing for the team at Boston College, Greta Gilbert who will be joining the team at Cornell, and Abby Straight, who is headed out west to row for Berkeley. Amanda Hall, who is a student at New Canaan High, will be joining her teammate at Boston College. In addition, three rowers from Fairfield high schools have also signed their letters of intent, including Alexandra Gable, who will be a coxswain at the University of Michigan, Kathleen Roland, who will join the U.S. Navy rowing team, and Vicky Stuart, who will be rowing as a lightweight at the University of Wisconsin. less On Nov. 13, seven of the Saugatuck Rowing Club's senior rowers committed to rowing in college, making it official by signing the National Letter of Intent. Several are Staples High School seniors, including ... more Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Community News: Third-quarter taxes due soon; holidat events; and more 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

— Westport-based BizMark, CT LLC, one of the nation’s top B2B marketing agencies, has been named to the 2020 Chief Marketer 200, the world’s only editorial listing of best-in-class brand engagement and activation agencies. Chief Marketer, a leading publisher and content producer for Fortune 1000 marketers, recognized BizMark as one of the top B2B demand gen agencies for the second consecutive year.

— The American Job Center Southwest’s Career Coach will return to Westport Town Hall on Dec. 12. The Coach will offer a beginner’s class in upgraded Microsoft Word 2016 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an intermediate class in Word 2016 from 1 to 3 p.m. The Career Coach is a “training center” tour bus equipped with ten wireless computer labs offering free computer classes to residents in the greater Norwalk area.

— The Westport Library announced renowned filmmaker Michael Davie as the first guest in a new program series, “Andrew Wilk Presents ...” On Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., Davie, who has worked on major projects for Oprah Winfrey, National Geographic, Discovery and more, will weave together his adventures from Kosovo to the Congo with personal reflections on travel, family and connecting with people all over the world. The evening will be presented by television, film, music and media producer, and member of the Westport Library Board of Trustees, Andrew Wilk , and will include film clips and a question-and-answer session. General admission seats are $20 each. VIP tickets are available for $100.

— Westport Tax Collector Harry Whiteley reminds residents that third-quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, supplemental motor vehicle taxes, and sanitary sewer use and assessment charges are due Jan. 1. Taxpayers have until Feb. 3 to pay taxes without penalty. Accounts will be subject to an 18 percent (1.5 percent/month) penalty charge if paid late. Minimum interest charge is $2.

— Steven Hernandez , executive director of the Connecticut Commission for Women, Children and Seniors, will speak on “Human Rights at Home in Connecticut” on Dec. 10. The program will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Westport Library’s Komansky Room , 20 Jessup Ave.

Westport selectwoman Melissa Kane will also participate in the discussion, and the question-and-answer session will be moderated by Kristin Peters Hamlin , a local attorney, RTM member and member of Gov. Ned Lamont’s Council on Women and Children.

Organized by the Westport International Visitors Committee and United Nations Association of Southwestern Connecticut , this event is free, and the public is invited to attend and ask questions.

— Music & Arts at Christ & Holy Trinity will present its 17th annual Christmas Lessons & Carols on Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. The anthems and traditional Christmas carols will be sung by the acclaimed choirs of Christ & Holy Trinity, including middle school, high school, and adult choristers. Michael Burnette conducts the choirs, and organist Robert Kwan , director of music at Trinity, Southport, plays the service.

There is no charge for admission; however, a freewill offering will be received. Bring new socks, hats, and gloves for Trinity, New Haven’s Chapel on the Green.

— Earth Animal will be hosting its first annual Merry Mitten Day on Dec. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. Participants can decorate gingerbread houses, make ornaments for pets and get portraits done of the special animal in your life. Wreathes are available for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going to the Mitten Project that benefits the CT Food Bank. Fifty percent of all proceeds for the day will go to the CT Food Bank CHIPS progra, helping over 3,300 families supplement food over the weekend.

— “ Sounds for a Starry Night ,” a salon-style chamber concert and reception, blending classical music, poetry and song, returns to the Westport Woman’s Club on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Featured performers include two Russian-born Westport favorites: internationally acclaimed concert violinist Igor Pikayzen , and his mother, classical pianist Tatyana Pikayzen . They plan works by Alexander Glazunov, Cesar Franck and Felix Mendelssohn.

Tickets for this live concert and reception are $50 ($25 for students). Seating is limited. Proceeds will benefit need-based college scholarships for Staples High School seniors.

— FIDF and Chabad of Westport will be hosting a pre-Hanukkah celebration with IDF Soldiers. The event is open to the public. Admission is $18; sponsorship is available for $180.

Join us for an evening of holiday foods along with a fascinating discussion with Brig. Gen. Amir Keren Israeli Air Force Attache to the United States. For security purposes, RSVP is required.

— On Dec. 8, the Fairfield Counts will be appearing at the Westport Center for Senior Activities in a program of holiday music and old favorites. This 19-piece orchestra plays the best of the classic Big Band music and for this occasion will be including some holiday favorites.

This show is the first in a series of Indoor Music Series concerts, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Westport Center for Senior Activities and made possible by a grant from AT&T. The series is offered free of charge and is appropriate for all ages.

Doors will open at 1 p.m., with complimentary refreshments at 1:30 p.m., and the show beginning at 2 p.m.

— The 79th annual Candlelight Concert will be presented at Staples High School in the auditorium on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 3 and 8 p.m.