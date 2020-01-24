Community News: Students named to dean’s lists; community concert returns

— DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr, a leading Westchester general practice law firm, has expanded with the addition of six partners and associates from Collier Halpern & Newberg. One partner is David A. Newberg, a graduate of Princeton University and Columbia Law School, and resident of Westport.

— Westport Country Playhouse’s Family Festivities Series will present “Charlotte’s Web,” produced by TheaterWorksUSA, on Feb. 23, at 1 and 4 p.m. The show, based on the classic book by E. B. White, is written by Joseph Robinette, best known for the book for Broadway’s “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” Performances last approximately one hour, and appropriate for grades K-5. Tickets are $20 each.

— The Westport Youth Community Concert returns on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Staples High School auditorium. This year’s concert theme, Music of China, features Staples musicians, the award-winning Middle School Percussion Ensemble and special guest artists from the New York Chinese Cultural Center. In-school educational performances for Westport schools grades 3-6 will take place Feb. 4 and Feb. 6.

— The folliwing Westport students were named to the Lehigh University dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester: Evan Hruskar, Jordan Goodness, Cameron Lynch, Sophie Epstein, Sarah Duvall, Brian Wilk, Matthew Rowan and Anna Sivinski.

— The Westport Young Women’s League will host a “High Tea” in Sue’s cafe on Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Westport Center for Senior Activities. The menu will feature traditional tea sandwiches, plenty of sweets and tea served from a silver tea service. Limit 50 people. Cost is $8 per person and registration is required.

— RE/MAX Heritage of Westport announced 25-year veteran Realtor Michael Traum has been elected the 2020 Greater Fairfield Board of Realtors president for the 60 year anniversary of its inception.

— Westport Museum for History and Culture will host a chocolate truffle workshop on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Registration is required and the event costs $40.

— The following Westport students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hamilton College: Ian Bernstein, Jack Dorsey, Sophie Driscoll, Sara Jadbabaie, Brooke Kessler, Peri Kessler and Andrew Zuckerman.

— William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Jim Gricar will assume the role of brokerage manager for the firm’s brokerage in Westport. Gricar brings to the position over 20 years of real estate sales and managerial experience in Manhattan, Westchester County, N.Y., and Fairfield County.