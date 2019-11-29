Community News: Steinberg named environment champ; new exhibit features Westport artists; and more

— Harbor Watch, a program of Earthplace in Westport, has received a $150,000 two-year grant from Connecticut Sea Grant, part of a national network of programs that encourage the wise stewardship of marine resources through research, education, outreach and technology transfer. This grant will fund a new collaborative research project between Harbor Watch, the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, and Northeastern University.

Research teams from the University of Connecticut, Yale University and the partnership of Harbor Watch (Earthplace) in Westport, the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk and Northeastern University in Boston were chosen for the awards. Total funding for the projects will total about $770,000, which will leverage matching funds of about $427,000, bringing the value of the research investment to about $1.2 million.

— Connecticut Community Bank has announced the start of their annual Spirit of Giving Event. Connecticut Community Bank branches will each be collecting goods for different local charities throughout the holiday season.

Westport National Bank will be collecting nonperishable food for the Westport Woman’s Club. Donations can be dropped off at Westport National Bank, 1495 Post Road E., during normal business hours from Nov. 25 and Dec. 20.

— Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held its first “Giving Thanks” event, marking the Westport branch’s 12th annual Thanksgiving bag drive to benefit local food pantries, and showcasing its new riverfront Global Luxury headquarters at 355 Riverside Ave.

Local officials including First Selectman Jim Marpe and Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker were in attendance, along with top Coldwell Banker corporate executives, most of the 100 local Coldwell Banker agents, and scores of clients and fans.

Sandra Mikalve, executive director of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, donated a year membership to raise funds for local causes. Donations will be made to Wendy Epstein, Homes with Hope in Westport, Allison Libson from the town of Weston, and the Wilton Community Assistance Fund through Wilton Social Services.

— Rivers Alliance of Connecticut announced it selected state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, as a recipient of its 2019 Environmental Champion Award for his work on Connecticut’s first State Water Plan. His work will be celebrated at the goup’s meeting on Dec. 11 at the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association Headquarters in Middlefield. The event is free but an RSVP is required.

— Ben Thaw, of the Wesleyan football team and Staples High School grad, was named 2019 All-NESCAC. He was named to the First Team Defense.

— Increased traffic during Thanksgiving means an increased likelihood of traffic crashes. Wearing a seat belt can mean the difference between life and death if involved in a crash. For this reason, the Westport Police Department is teaming up with the Connecticut Department of Transportation for a special Click It or Ticket campaign to look out for all those who are not buckling up.

Connecticut law requires that all drivers and passengers in the front seat, regardless of the occupant’s age, as well as all children under 16 in all positions of the vehicle, wear their seat belts. Fines start at a minimum of $92 for the first offense.

— River Road Gallery will host the opening of “Nature’s Colors — Abstract to Realism,” featuring the works of eight artists: Anda Styler, Ed Martinez, Leona Frank, Sergey Stepanenko, Nash Hyon, Ron Landis, Richard Frank and Susan Tabachnick. Leona Frank, Ron Frank and Landis are from Westport. This show features many different mediums including, oil, acrylic, photography, watercolor and sculpture.

The public is invited to the show’s opening reception on Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The show will run through January 6.

— Holiday gift-wrapping services will be available from Nov. 30 to Dec. 24 at the Westport Museum; $2 for small packages, $4 for medium and $5 and up for large.

— The Westport Police Department Local Union #2080 and Police Benevolent Association will be hosting their annual Holiday Toy Drive, which provides toys for underprivileged children throughout Fairfield County and beyond.

Westport officers will accept new, unopened and unwrapped toys, as well as cash donations, in the parking lot of ASF Sports & Outdoors on the following Saturdays and Sundays: Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Should inclement weather not allow a trip to ASF on any one of those days, the donations can be brought to the Westport Police Department. Collection boxes will be set up now through Dec. 15. at the following locations: Westport Police Department, Westport Town Hall, ASF Sports & Outdoors.

— After the Town Hall tree lighting on Dec. 5, join the Westport Museum for History and Culture between 5 and 7 p.m. for hot cocoa, crafts and photos with Santa Claus. The museum will also be hosting a Plum Pudding Workshop on Dec. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the museum. This event costs $40 and includes all materials and refreshments.

— Pasha Stepanchuk and Gabrielle Sabler, recently crowned “Open to the World” professional Latin Rising Star Latin ballroom champions following their victory in London’s Royal Albert Hall in October, will present their show when the Premier Ballroom Dance of CT hosts its “Highlight of the Year” event at the Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center in Bridgeport on Nov. 30. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. with general dancing 7 to 11:30 p.m. and dance lesson at 8 p.m.

Singles and couples are welcome; $20 for the entire evening. Call 203-374-7308 for reservations and further information.