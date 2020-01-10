Community News: State grants to protect open space; Scouts to receive Eagle Scout Award; and more

Westport Troop 100 announced the Eagle Scout Award will be presented to seven outstanding Scouts on Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. The awards will be given to, from left, Jake McGillion-Moore, Matthew Griffin, Dylan Murray, Max Boyle, Daniel Syomichev, Miguel Gura and Whit Lupoli.

— Gov. Ned Lamont announced $9.1 million in state grants will protect more than 2,400 acres of land for public use through the Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition Grant Program. Of that $9.1 million, more than $1.9 million is earmarked for three projects in Weston and Wilton that aim to protect 173.42 acres of land in those towns.

The Nature Conservancy will receive $602,000 to support the purchase of 74.16 acres of forest directly adjacent to Devil’s Den Preserve. This purchase of what is known as Weston Farms is part of 15,300 acres of forestland with high conservation value.

Aspetuck Land Trust will receive $625,000 for the 85.86-acre “Fromson-Strassler Acquisition.” Adjacent to the Land Trust’s existing 118-acre Honey Hill Preserve, the land is part of a forest block assemblage of more than 350 acres.

Wilton Land Conservation Trust will receive $707,000 for the purchase of 13.4 acres at 183 Ridgefield Road. The 13 acres of open field habitat is about a mile from the town’s center, with 12 acres of farmland soils and two acres of forested wetlands.

— The staff of the Westport Museum will showcase objects from their collection not normally on public view, on Feb. 4 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m . See and hear the stories behind some of the most unique, mysterious and impactful artifacts in our community.

— Family law attorney Edward Nusbaum was recently selected by his peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers New York Area 2020. He was one of only 18 family law attorneys to be recognized in the Stamford metro area by Best Lawyers.

— The Westport Fire Department has announced the promotion of firefighter Anthony D. Maisano. The promotional ceremony will take place Jan. 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the department headquarter’s classroom. First Selectman Jim Marpe will administer the oath of office.

— Hannah Fischer, of Westport, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Berry College.

— Registration is open for Westport Continuing Education’s after school programs for creative kids including Arts & Creativity and Theater Arts. The winter session begins the week of Jan. 27 at all five elementary schools. Online registration is now open at www.westportcontinuinged.com

— The Rev. John A. Buehrens, the former president of the UUA and minister of various UU churches across the country, will have a book launch and signing for his new book about 19th-century transcendentalists and how they acted to take on slavery and human rights issues — titled “Conflagration: How the Transcendentalists Sparked the American Struggle for Racial, Gender and Social Justice.”

The event will take place at the Unitarian Church in Westport on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

The seven Scouts who will be presented with the Eagle Scout Award and their respective service projects are: Staples High senior Max Boyle, who coordinated the collection of tennis gear to benefit the underprivileged youth serviced by the Norwalk Grassroots Tennis Association; Weston High junior Matthew Griffin, who led a project that cleared and constructed a woodchip trail to connect Westport’s Earthplace and the Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum; Staples High senior Miguel Gura, who carved and constructed bird silhouettes for Westport’s Earthplace preschool; Fairfield College Preparatory School senior Whit Lupoli, who led a project to construct a walkway to benefit Westport’s Homes with Hope Linxweiler House; Staples High senior Jake McGillion-Moore, who led a project to refurbish a playground and create a garden for Bridgeport’s Caroline House; Staples High senior Dylan Murray, who led a trail creation and restoration project to benefit Westport’s Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum; and Staples High senior Daniel Syomichev, who led a project to construct benches and a “caterpillar stacker” as part of a playground renovation for Westport’s Earthplace.

— Peggy Bud, founder of Speaking Skillfully and communication speaker-trainer, will present “Speaking Skillfully: Key Attributes to Effective Communication” to Mondays@7 Networking Group on Jan. 13 at 7 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston.

— Chantal Emmanuelli, of Westport, qualified for the fall 2019 dean’s list at Belmont University.

— Suzuki Music Schools will continue its Pillow Concert season on Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. with a performance by renowned pianist Reed Tetzloff.

— Westport Country Playhouse’s Family Festivities Series will present “Judy Moody & Stink,” produced by ArtsPower National Touring Theatre, on Jan. 12 at 1 and 4 p.m. The show is based on the books “Judy Moody Gets Famous” and “Stink and the All-Time World’s Worst Super-Stinky Sneakers” by Megan McDonald. Performances are approximately one-hour and appropriate for ages 5 and up. Tickets are $20 each.