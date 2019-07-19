Community News: Staples student named winner of National Merit Scholarship, and more

During their quarterly visit to the Gillespie Center in Westport on July 13, Waleska Macklin of Zeta Phi Beta's Norwalk chapter dishes up potato salad as Zeta Greta B. James (back, left) and volunteer Catherine Brown (back, right) look on.

During their quarterly visit to the Gillespie Center in Westport on July 13, members of Alpha Alpha Rho Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., based in Norwalk, served a home-cooked meal to residents.

This September, the Westport Arts Center, at its new location at 19 Newtown Turnpike, will be presenting two of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s most iconic installations — “Infinity Mirror Room: Where the Lights in my Heart Go” and “Narcissus Garden.” Both of these installations have been exhibited around the world to great critical acclaim.

Ross Dener has been named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

Twenty gymnasts from the Westport Weston YMCA recently returned from 10 days at the 16th World Gymnaestrada in Dornbirn, Austria, as part of the USA delegation. The festival is the world’s largest gymnastic event. The team performed seven times in Bregenz, Dornbirn, Wolfort, and Rankwell Austria.

Eight elected officials joined the Aspetuck Land Trust and the Connecticut Land Conservation Council on July 11 at the Belknap estate to celebrate land conservation success stories. Among those stories is the 38-acre Belknap acquisition, which increased Aspetuck Land Trust’s Honey Hill Preserve in Weston/Wilton to 119-acres. Attending the event were state Sen. Will Haskell, state Rep. Laura Devlin, state Rep. Joseph Gresko, state Rep. Ann Hughes, state Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, and Weston First Selectman Christopher Spaulding.

The Curio Cottage Thrift Shop, operated by the Westport Woman’s Club, will be offering a 50 percent off sale from July 22-27. Sale hours are Monday from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday/Thursday/Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The shop offers donated glassware, tableware, vases, platters, frames, jewelry, kitchen items and more.

Lucas Jackson, has been named to the spring 2019 semester dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.

The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation is pleased to announce the 2019 class of WW Pennsylvania Teaching Fellows. Among them is Westport native David Kalb. Each fellow receives $32,000 to complete a specially designed, cutting-edge master’s degree program based on a yearlong classroom experience.

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis: Juliana Beal, Brian Beaumonte, Emma Bradshaw, Carlie Darefsky, Sophie Dinitz, Thomas Moy, Ellery Saluck, Andrew Saunders, Oliver Smith and Abby Suppan.

Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts has selected its inaugural Management Associate Program participant. Westporter Jarrett Goodness, a graduate of Cornell University and son of an Empire City employee, will serve as the first MAP candidate designated by Empire City Casino.

Benjamin O. Tobben, of Staples High School, was named winner of the National Merit University of Maryland Scholarship.

The Westport Summer Teen Theater presents “Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR” this weekend at Saugatuck Elementary School. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and available for purchase at https://tinyurl.com/yxbb3v3u.

The Westport Community Emergency Response Team on July 13 participated in a joint emergency shelter simulation exercise at Staples High School, the designated location for residents who are displaced and need a safe place to stay during an emergency event. Led by Westport Fire Chief Robert Yost, the town’s Emergency Management Director, and CERT President Mike Vincelli, the simulation included firefighters and police officers.

Westporter Geoffrey Zampiello has been included in Marquis Who’s Who for the month of July, and was recognized for his years of excellence in engineering and telecommunications.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute has named Kyle Ehrlich to the university’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

The Sustainable Westport Advisory Team has announced the winner of its townwide contest to design a new logo for the organization is Lisa Mezoff. Her design was selected from more an 50 designs submitted by local residents, students and businesses to represent the group’s sustainability mission.

Law firm Verrill Dana, with offices in Westport, announced the election of attorney Andrew Nevas to chair of the Connecticut Bar Association’s Litigation Section.

Patrick D. Lindwall was named to the Virginia Tech dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center’s legal director, Pamela Davis, was appointed to the Fairfield County Bar Association Board of Directors in May. The DVCC is a member of the CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence and provides services for the seven communities of Stamford, Norwalk, Darien, New Canaan, Wilton, Westport and Weston.