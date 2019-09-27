Community News: Staples seniors named Commended Students; and more

The first PAC Block Party, a family-friendly community event featuring appetizers from OKO, bartaco and The Meatball Shop, as well as gin drinks from TUCK Gin, family friendly activities from Upper Deck Fitness and music, will take place Oct. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Green at National Hall in Westport. Rain date is Oct. 13.

The event is being organized by Push Against Cancer, dedicated to raising funds for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a nonprofit founded by beloved Westporter and award-winning actor Paul Newman in 1988.

Tickets will be available for purchase onsite at the event — $40 per adult and $10 per child (under age 12). Adults aged 21 and over will receive two drink tickets per admission with additional drink tickets available for $5 each.

Staples High School Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. recently announced that 26 Staples seniors have been named as Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A certificate from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation was presented by the principal to the following students: Jax J. Adler, Isabella R. Berg, Evan A. Birns, Aidan J. Bruno, Spencer G. Carey, Calvin J. Carson, Sahiba K. Dhindsa, Noah R. Dinitz, Brianna C. Dwyer, Tyler R. Edwards, Arianna A. Gerig, Benjamin J. Gross, Jason E. Hyman, Grace Kennedy, Cassandra S. Lang, Anella G. Lefebvre, Edan S. Leshem, Augustin Liu, Zoe K. Macris, Jake P. McGillion-Moore, Annabel Nash, Maximus A. Page, Gabriel G. Sargent, Olivia Valante, Samuel J. Wang and Jessica D. Xu.

The Family Fun Carnival at St. Francis of Assisi in Weston will take place Oct. 5, rain or shine. Starting at noon and ending at 6 pm, the carnival includes rides, games, food, live music and drawings for prizes.

From Oct. 1 to March 31, 2020, the following regulations will be in effect for Compo Beach: Dogs are prohibited from the pavilion, playground and boardwalk; all dogs must be leashed in all areas of the park except in the designated off-leash area of the beach south of the pavilion, including South Beach; residents and visitors are required by law to pick up their dog’s feces.

Violation of the above regulations subject to a fine of $77.

For Medicare-eligible residents, the Medicare open enrollment period begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. During this time frame, beneficiaries can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs.

CHOICES volunteer counselors, trained through the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging, will be available by appointment only to assist Westport residents in navigating their Medicare options. To make an appointment, contact the Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 or the Westport Center for Senior Activities at 203-341-5099 weekdays (Mondays through Fridays) between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Westport Woman’s Club is holding its annual clothing tag sale on the following dates: Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Oct. 27 from noon to 3 p.m. WWC’s historic clubhouse at 44 Imperial Ave.

On Oct. 1, Sen. Tony Hwang and state officials will visit the Westport Center For Senior Activities to update area residents on state policies which impact their lives, including taxes, pensions and annuity income.

Westporters Glenn LeBlanc and Bill and Griffin Thrush were among those who participated in The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s ninth annual Maritime Golf & Tennis Classic on Sept. 9 at Wee Burn Country Club. More than $170,000 was raised by 114 area business professionals to support the aquarium’s education and conservation efforts.

St. Lawrence University welcomed the following first-year students and Westporters to the Class of 2023: Gilbert H. Engels III, Caroline H. Kingston and Jack D. Saltus.