Community News: Saugatuck Social set for March 14; Westport DTC to host outreach event; and more

City planner to speak at Y’s women’s meeting

Jennifer Pehr, senior planner in the Manhattan-based City Design Practice of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, will be the guest speaker at the meeting of the Y’s Women on Monday, March 11 at Temple Israel on Coleytown Road in Westport.

The meeting will begin at 10:45 a.m. with coffee and conversation, followed by the program at 11:30 a.m.

With a background in urban planning and public health, Pehr has significant experience in urban design, project coordination, and stakeholder engagement with large, complex, and mixed-use projects in the U.S., Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa. She will discuss the role of land use in North America’s urban growth and resource management as well as the role it can and should play in the future.

Westport DTC to host outreach event

The Westport Democratic Town Committee will host a Community Outreach Event on March 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tavern on Main.

This is an opportunity for members of the Westport community to learn more about the DTC and socialize with current DTC members, as well as local and state elected officials.

Cost is $25 in advance, or $30 at the door, and includes one beer or wine and light hors d’oeuvres. Additional drinks can be purchased at Happy Hour prices.

For more information, contact salliccione2001@yahoo.com or go to westportdemocrats.org

Career Coach at Westport Town Hall

Human Services Department Director Elaine Daignault announced that the American Job Center Southwest’s Career Coach will be at Westport Town Hall on March 14.

The coach will offer a beginner’s class in Microsoft Word 2013 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an intermediate class in Word 2013 from 1 to 3 p.m.Contact the Westport Department of Human Services for specific course description information.

The Career Coach is a “training center” tour bus equipped with 10 wireless computer labs offering free computer classes to residents in the greater Norwalk area. The mobile unit operates on a monthly schedule of visits to various community locations and is accessible to people with disabilities.

Area residents interested in registering should contact the Westport Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 or via email at humansrv@westportct.gov. For more information, including the current Career Coach schedule, check the website for American Job Center Southwest at www.ajcswct.com.

Westport Library to welcome author and psychologist Dale Atkins

The Westport Library will welcome author and former Westporter Dale Atkins to discuss the book she co-authored, “The Kindness Advantage,” on March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Westport Woman’s Club.

Atkins will discuss “The Kindness Advantage,” which examines the renewed interest in the values of community, compassion, tolerance and in finding our way to a kinder culture. The book offers inspiration and activities to encourage empathy, inspire a culture of compassion and connection, and empower adults and children to make a difference in their community.

This presentation is for anyone interested in encouraging compassion and kindness in children, families and communities. Atkins will discuss the various benefits to our own wellbeing (including the “Helpers High”) when people regularly practice or witness acts of kindness, as well as ways to incorporate social media as a vehicle for good.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Saugatuck Social set for March 14

The Westport Historical Society began in Saugatuck in 1889. Members will read interesting historical documents aloud or shared local stories on March 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the historical society at 25 Avery Place.

For this month’s gathering, members will erform arguments both for and against women’s suffrage, featuring actors Kimberly Wilson and Greg Poretta. Light refreshments will be served.

Online registration is $8 for members, or $12 for nonmembers. At the door, costs are $10 for members, or $15 for nonmembers. Students pay $5 with ID. No charge for children 5 and under. Register at westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424, ext. 5.

Westporters on the dean’s list

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Washington University in St. Louis: Sarah Acselrod, Juliana Beal, Brian Beaumonte, Maggie Brown, Sarah Herbsman, Adam Kaufman, Larissa Lieberson, Thomas Moy, Ellery Saluck, Oliver Smith and Abby Suppan.

Patrick D. Lindwall was named to the Virginia Tech dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.

Anna Ehli and Ruth Kissel earned the fall 2018 dean’s award for academic excellence at Colgate University.

Kathryn Chapman, Jesse Levinson, Callie Bartimer and Sally McGee earned the fall 2018 dean’s award with distinction from Colgate University.

Lauren Garcia was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Hannah Simons has been named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Ethan Dahlke was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University.

Nicole Welch was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Jacqueline Hiner and Daniel Ross were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Connecticut College.

The following students were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Tufts University: Simone Barr, Alexandra Benjamin, Timothy Chiang, Claudia Guetta, Alice Hickson, Jillian Kleiner, Yevgeny Lensky, Kelly Pogue, Jacob Wolfe and Susan Zec.

Alexander McMahon, William Pralle and Matthew Schmerzler were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Fairfield University.

Dominic Arciola and Samuel Arciola were named to the fall 2018 president’s list and dean’s list at the University of Alabama, respectively.

Cyrus Burris was named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.