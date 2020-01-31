Community News: Robotics tourney at Weston High; art contest winners announced; and more

— The Reflections Program announced the winners of its national PTA art contest. Bedford Middle School winners included Jonathan Costello, Ryder Levine, Scarlet Gerber and Courtlyn Crombie. Staples High School winners included Dylan Goodman, Caelin Reilly, Henry Schwabe, Clara Holleman, Nathaniel Kolek and Juliette Savarino.

Their work, based on the theme “Look Within,” is moving on to be judged at the state level.

— The following students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at College of Charleston: Alexa Stiegler, Burke Anvari, Emily Eldh, Michael Reid, and Robert Gordon.

— The Westport Stop & Shop on Post Road East will offer free health screenings on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pharmacists will administer free blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol screenings, which can identify possible cases of high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes. They will also review a customer’s immunization history and help identify what immunizations may not be up to date. Customers who desire to receive flu shots, shingles vaccine, pneumonia, tetanus and chickenpox or other immunizations which are often covered by their insurance programs will be able to do so.

— The American Job Center Southwest’s new and improved Career Coach will return to Westport Town Hall on Feb. 13. The Coach will offer a beginner’s class in upgraded Microsoft Excel 2016 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an intermediate class in Excel 2016 from 1 to 3 p.m.

— RDM Financial Group at Hightower, a financial advisory practice headquartered in Westport, has promoted Jeffrey Corliss as its new managing director and partner. Previously serving as executive director, Corliss will guide the practice through a transition in leadership while bolstering existing client relationships and attracting new clientele.

— Joshua Horowitz, of Westport, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College.

— The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester: Ethan Steuer, Cole Burnham and Sophia Henkels.

— The Westport Library was awarded a $4,999 grant from Connecticut Humanities to support the 2019-2020 WestportREADS “Westport Suffragists — Our Neighbors, Our Crusaders” Exhibit. The exhibit highlights the names and contributions of Westport women central to the “Votes for Women” campaign and ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. The exhibit is on display in the Sheffer Room of the library starting on Feb. 26 through May 13.

— Middle and high school students from across Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York will descend upon Weston High School on Feb. 1 for the VEX Robotics Competition game, “Tower Takeover.” This tournament, one in a series of events supported by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the school.

— On Feb. 6, there will be an opening of the work of Westport photographer Tom Kretsch at Atria Senior Living in Darien. The exhibit, titled “Touching Maine: Soul and Spirit,” was created over a 10-year period of wanderings on the islands and communities of coastal Maine. The opening will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., and the work will be on view for the month of February.

— The following students were named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware: Bianca Whittington, Kathryn Petersen, Rachel Stanford, Noah Schwaeber, Alexis Wetmore, Cassidy Krulewitch, Caroline Keenan, Ashton Dedona, Sasha Arellano, Charlotte Revelli and Justin Schmidt.

— State and local dignitaries were on hand Jan. 22 for the grand opening of the Turnbridge Westport outpatient treatment center. Their attendance brings attention to the need for mental health and addiction treatment resources for the people of Connecticut. Turnbridge, based in New Haven, operates nationally-recognized behavioral healthcare programs for emerging adults. Expanding to Westport brings its high-quality, integrated treatment to more Connecticut residents.

— Anna Irma Connell Eichhorn, of Westport, has been named to the president’s list at Clemson University for the fall 2019 semester.

— Westport resident Kyle Ehrlich was named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s fall 2019 dean’s list.