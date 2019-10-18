Community News: Resident’s artwork to appear on lens cloths; and more

— Artwork of a young Westport resident, Jane Krauss, will be featured on lens cloths at select Cohen’s Fashion Optical stores in support of the Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center.

Last spring, a Cohen’s Fashion Optical executive spotted a bag featuring Jane’s art at Vision Expo in New York City. They learned the artist was a teen that sells her art exclusively to raise funds for children’s charities. The Cohen’s Fashion Optical team decided to do a unique tie-in with Jane in support of the Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center during the busy back-to-school time.

Lens cloths, featuring Jane’s art, will be included with a purchase of frames at the Cohen’s Fashion Optical store in Westport from now until Nov. 16 (while supplies last) or can be purchased for $5 (limited to two per person) with the funds going directly to the Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center.

— Westport’s Make A Difference Day now spans the entire month of October. It is a month of service where the town mobilizes its volunteers to help our local non-for-profits. They register their projects and let the town know what they need.

If you have a project of your own that you want to pursue, or volunteer for one our projects, visit www.westport-makeadifday.org/registration-form. Drop-in projects will be held on Oct. 26 in Branson Hall starting at 9 a.m.

—The Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce and the Westport Library have partnered up for tis season’s Supper & Soul series. The first event will be held Nov. 16. The night will be capped off by a concert with the dynamic Kat Wright in the Forum of the newly-renovated library following dinner at various restaurants throughout downtown Westport.

This fall’s event is the inaugural partnership between the Westport Library and the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce and kicks off a three-part Supper & Soul series running through spring 2020.

The event entitles participants to enjoy a three-course meal at one of eight downtown restaurants, then see the concert and return to any of the same restaurants for happy hour pricing for drinks. The ticket for this event will be $70 per person for the dinner and concert, with concert only tickets available for $27.50.

— Over 8,000 local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and corporate and community members are uniting at the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k walk.

The 26th annual walk will take place at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on Oct. 20. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m, ceremony and the walk at 10 a.m., rain or shine.

— Westport Continuing Education is offering one-day workshops at all five elementary schools in Westport to celebrate the season. Andrea Dener, aka “The Yarn Farmer,” combines her love of fiber arts to present craft workshops including Creepy Creatures Halloween Workshop the week of Oct. 21 and Thanksgiving Pom-Poms Workshop the week of Nov. 11.

Workshop times are after school and dependent on the school location. Each workshop is $39. Registration is open on at www.westportcontinuinged.com.

— Verrill Dana has welcomed attorney Travis Waller to the firm’s Westport office. Waller has experience in a wide range of complex commercial disputes in addition to construction litigation. Prior to joining Verrill, he participated in litigation on behalf of developers, general contractors, and subcontractors in some of the largest projects in Connecticut.

— Rich Gee, a certified high-performance coach will present “Why Don’t You Have A Job? Eliminate the REAL Obstacles Holding You Back” to Mondays @ 7 Networking Group on Oct. 21 at 8 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston.

— The men’s cross country team at Eastern Connecticut State University has begun its fall 2019 season. Among the student athletes is Tyler Wright, of Westport, who majors in business administration and accounting.

— The Westport Library announced its 2019 Malloy Lecture in the Arts will feature acclaimed author and illustrator Art Spiegelman for on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Westport Library.

Spiegelman is a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and artist of celebrated works like “Maus,” “In the Shadow of No Towers,” and “Breakdowns.” The event is free; however, tickets are required. Tickets are available via the Westport Library.

— CLASP Homes of Westport, a nonprofit that serves men and women with autism and developmental disabilities in group homes throughout Fairfield County, is holding a concert at Fairfield Theater Company on Oct. 18 starting at 6:30 p.m.