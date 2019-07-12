Community News: Recent grads, honors students and more

A scene from Staples Players' upcoming production of "Back to the 80's." From left, Staples High School students Maisy Boosin, Mia Kobylinski, AnnaMaria Fernandez and Camille Foisie. A scene from Staples Players' upcoming production of "Back to the 80's." From left, Staples High School students Maisy Boosin, Mia Kobylinski, AnnaMaria Fernandez and Camille Foisie. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Community News: Recent grads, honors students and more 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Weston sculptor Jesse Nusbaum has been invited to display his life-sized heads of a Spanish fighting bull, a German shepherd, an English Bulldog and smaller pieces including an American bear, African elephant and African rhino at this year’s Guilford Art Center’s annual Craft Expo, being held July 19-21 on the Guilford Green.

In addition, Nusbaum, 29, will explain his sculpting technique, starting with a block of clay and every step that goes into completing the sculpture in bronze.

The Westport Country Playhouse will present a musical tribute to legendary songwriter Irving Berlin, portrayed by Hershey Felder, from July 16 thorugh Aug. 3.

Felder, the award-winning actor-pianist-playwright, has played over 5,000 performances of his self-created solo productions at some of the world’s most prestigious theaters and has broken box office records consistently.

Weston Historical Society presents the Chris Coogan Quintet at its “Music at the Barn” summer concert on July 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The five-piece jazz band features Chris Coogan on vocals and keyboards, Rex Denton on trumpet, John Mobilio on bass, Jim Royle on drums, and Jim Clark on saxophone.

On June 29, the Westport Parks and Recreation Department opened the 57th annual Road Runners Program with a 2.3 mile run which started and finished at Staples High School.

Alex Petrecca of Fairfield won his first Road Runners race of the season as he led 153 runners over the slightly modified course with time of 11:43. The first woman to finish was Cassie Silkoff of Derby in 30th place with the time of 15:39. Second and third place irace were awarded to fellow Fairfielders Greg Vogt and Joe Walewski with respective times of 12:02 and 12:40. Second and third places in the women’s division were awarded to fellow Westporters Laura Yarish in 35th place and Lorraine Watkins in 57th place with respective times of 15:50 and 16:43. The only Westport-Weston resident who finished in the top ten was Ryan Rupprecht, eighth in 13:10.

“The Astronaut’s Son,” a novel by Weston resident Tom Seigel, has been named a winner in the 21st annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. The book was published by Woodhall Press, which is based in Norwalk.

Staples Players will present “Back to the ’80s,” a nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the decade. The show runs July 12-14 and is co-directed by Staples High School graduates David Roth and Kerry Long.

David Kalinowski was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College.

Ryan Nicholas and Amanda Zager were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio.

The following students received dean’s list honors for the spring 2019 semester at Fairfield University: Micole Bag, Lisa Farrell, Valerie Fitton, Miandabu Kalala, Nicholas Kiedaisch, Anne McGarvey, Matthew Schmerzler and Margaret Walsh.

Aidan Clarke was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Furman University in South Carolina.

Elisabeth French was named to the dean’s commendation list for outstanding academic achivement in the spring 2019 semester at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

Jack Lieder was named to the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list.

Alexander Bloch graduated from the University of New Haven in May with bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and national security studies, and a certificate in forensic comp investigation.

Hannah Londoner graduated with a degree in psychology from Bates College in Maine.

Cyrus Burris and Kaela Kowalsky were named to Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

Dominic Arciola, Emma Yorkes and Ian Cooney were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Alabama.

Anna Irma Connell Eichhorn was named to the Clemson University president’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

Staples grad Julia Greene graduated from Colorado College with a bachelor’s degree in theater on May 19.

The following students were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island: Megan Hines, Mary Luciano, Mikaela O'Kelly and Michael Oppliger.

Sarah Fitch, Zachary Gurahian, Matyas Krizsan, and Isabella Purcell were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.

The following local students graduated from Union College: James Black with a degree in managerial economics, Gabrielle Feinsmith with a degree in English, Alexandra Mignucci with a degree in leadership in medicine, Benjamin Neumann with a degree in environmental science, Sophie Rosen with a degree in psychology, and James Stanley with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Emma Laney graduated from James Madison University in May with a degree in communication studies.

Nicholas Diaz and Tyler Wright were honored at the 2019 Inclusive Excellence Awards at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Colin McKechnie was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ithaca College in New York.

The following students graduated from Wesleyan University in May: Hannah Levin with a degree in English and film studies, Harrison Malec with a degree in economics and Maximilian Wimer with a degree in psychology.

Sarah Lepisto was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at American International College.

The following students graduated from Tufts University: Alexandra Benjamin with a degree in international relations, Kelly Pogue with a degree in computer science and Erica Gelfand with a degree in sociology.

Caroline O’Brien graduated from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree.

The following students graduated from Lehigh University in May: Matthew Addessi with a degree in computer science and business degree, Jake Berman with a degree in economics, Samantha Kratky with a degree in mechanical engineering, and Renee Reiner with a degree in psychology.

Timothy Chiang, Claudia Guetta, Jillian Kleiner, Yevgeny Lensky, Maya Namasivayam and Susan Zec were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Tufts University.

Conrad Mera graduated with a degree in industrial engineering from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in May.

Susan Zec graduated from Denison University with a degree in psychology in May.

James Ciquera, Vanessa Eng, Amy Liu, Noah Prince and Sara Zurmuehle were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.

Jonathan Maisonet was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of New Haven.

Clare Coyne, Mackenzie Healy, Grace Mennell and Daniel Ross were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Connecticut College.

Sara Jadbabaie, Matthew Kasanoff, Brooke Kessler and Peri Kessler were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Hamilton College.

Morgan Whelan was named to the dean's list at Endicott College for the spring 2019 semester.

The following students graduated from Connecticut College in May: Jacqueline Elise Hiner with a degree in psychology, Grace Patricia Mennell with degrees in theater and art history, and Daniel Franklin Ross with degrees in government and economics.

Louis Gryspeerdt, a Staples High School graduate, will enter Kutztown University in the fall as the newest member of the Golden Bear family.

Daniel Menachemson was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Lasell College.

Matthew Bateman graduated from St. Lawrence University in May with a degree in economics and business in the liberal arts.

The following students were named to the Lehigh University dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester: Jordan Goodness, Evan Hruskar, Renee Reiner and Anna Sivinski.

The following local students graduated from Quinnipiac University in May: Caroline Accardi with a degree in computer information systems and management, Shannon Cardoza with a degree in nursing, Kristyn Palumbo with a master’s degree in special education, Isabella Purcell with a degree in psychology, and Tyler Smith with a master’s degree in business administration.

Daniel Menachemson graduated from Lasall College in May with a degree in criminal justice.

Mateusz Babinski was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Roger Williams University.

The following local students graduated from the University of Vermont in May: Greta Bjornson with a degree in English, Samantha Piccolino with a degree in human development and family studies, and Emily Snow with a degree in exercise and movement sciences.

Jane Handa, Aaron Leopold and Jiayi Xu were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the College of William & Mary.

The following local students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in May: Michael DeAngelis with a degree in business administration - management, Sarah Mahoney with a degree in business administration - marketing and Alexander Frawley with a degree in accounting.

Tamar Friedman and Andrew Taets weer named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Emerson College in Massachusetts.

Jessica Pressman graduated from Emerson College with a degree in theater in May.

Anabelle Porio graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in media studies in May.