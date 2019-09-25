Community News: Property taxes due next month; and more

Aspetuck Land Trust recently celebrated the installation of a native plant demonstration garden at Earthplace. Pictured from left: Tony McDowell, Earthplace Executive Director; Melissa Kane, Westport Board of Selectmen; Matthew Mandell, Earthplace Board Member and President of the Westport Chamber of Commerce; Jim Marpe, Westport First Selectman; Jay Petrow of Petrow Gardens; Bill Kraekel, Aspetuck Land Trust President; David Brant, Aspetuck Land Trust Executive Director; Mary Ellen Lemay, Aspetuck Land Trust Landowner Engagement Director; Christina McVaney, Westport Woman's Club President; Nancy Saipe and Jeannette Tewey, Westport Woman's Club Ruegg Grants Committee; and Susan Hricik, Westport Woman's Club Community Services Chair.

For the second year in a row, local favorites The Hot Rubber Monkey Band will entertain guests at the eighth annual Westport Rotary LobsterFest, scheduled for Sept. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Westport’s Compo Beach. Jay Carthaus, lead guitarist and vocalist, says LobsterFest is one of his band’s favorite events to play.

The Greenwich-based group has been together for nearly two years, playing local establishments such as Westport’s Black Duck Cafe, and outdoor area events including, most recently, the Blues & Views Festival at Levitt Pavilion.

On Oct. 4, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Weston Field Club, the CT Theater Dance Company is holding its annual gala to raise funds for the Encore Youth Scholarship, a tuition-assisted dance program which has awarded over $300,000 in dance education scholarships to aspiring young dancers in Fairfield County.

On Sept. 13, Aspetuck Land Trust celebrated the installation of a native plant demonstration garden at Earthplace. The garden will be used to teach homeowners how to incorporate native plants into their home landscapes and is part of Aspetuck Land Trust’s Green Corridor Initiative. The garden was made possible by a $10,0000 Ruegg grant from the Westport Woman’s Club.

The following students earned the spring 2019 dean’s award for academic excellence from Colgate University: Katherine Bundy, Shelby Lake, Jesse Levinson, Nicole Dienst and Anna Ehli.

Callie Bartimer and Sally McGee earned the spring 2019 dean’s award with distinction from Colgate University.

After championing the success of Terrain Cafe in Westport over the past several years, head chef Jes Bengtson has now been appointed to oversee the kitchen at Amis Trattoria. In her new role as the head of both culinary teams, Jes will continue to use her creativity and her affinity for farm to table cuisine and local and sustainable sourcing to create innovative menus that delight the tastes of the Westport community.

Jes is inviting some of the best chefs in town to join her in that kitchen at Amis for a fun eight-week event called the Guest Chef Series: Friends + Neighbors. Every Wednesday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, a new chef will bring their culinary point of view by creating a menu of specials that fuses their style with the Italian flair of Amis.

Women of all ages interested in joining the Westport Woman’s Club are invited to a wine and cheese New Member Mixer on Sept. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the organization’s historic clubhouse.

Tax Collector Harry Whiteley reminded residents that second-quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary sewer use and assessment charges are due Oct. 1. Taxpayers have until Nov. 1 to pay taxes without penalty. Accounts will be subject to an 18 percent (1.5 percent/month) penalty charge if paid late. Minimum interest charge is $2.

Westport Country Playhouse will stage the powerful, theatrical fable, “Mlima’s Tale,” written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and directed by Playhouse artistic director Mark Lamos, from Oct. 1-19. This is the first production of the play since its world premiere off-Broadway last year.

Voya Financial, a leading provider of retirement plans for educators, announced that Ann Neary and Jan Bassin, teachers at Staples High School in Westport, have received a $2,000 grant as part of the company’s 2019 Unsung Heroes awards program. Through the program, Voya Financial awards grants to K-12 educators nationwide to honor their innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects and their ability to positively influence the children they teach.

Suzuki Music Schools will begin its “Pillow Concert” season on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m., with a performance by “The Smith Pierce Duo,” comprised of Andrew Smith (violin) and Joshua Pierce (piano). The performance is open to the public and tickets are free, but limited, and must be reserved.

The Westport Center for Senior Activities has begun registration for the October, November and December semester for Westport seniors who are 60 years of age or older. A $10 late fee will be added for anyone registering after Sept. 30 for any class that runs the entire semester.

On Sept. 26, the Westport Center for Senior Activities will be celebrating National Senior Center month with a special lunch menu of crab cakes, oven fries, coleslaw and strawberry cake for dessert. After lunch from 1:30 to 2:30 pm., seniors are invited to a live variety show by musician and magician Jesse Luke.

The Weston Republican Town Committee invited Police Commission members Bill Brady and Jess DiPasquale to the Sept. 10 RTC meeting, where Brady and DiPasquale took questions from attendees.

The second annual Weston Flea will take place Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 80 local artists and businesses will showcase and promote their products and services to the community.

A special education private school forum will take place Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Stamford JCC. Free and open to the public, the workshop speakers include Lawrence Berliner, a special education law attorney in Westport.

Sheraton Caregivers is having a dementia care expert come to speak to the community. Laura Wayman, world-renowned author and dementia-care expert will be here Sept. 17-19 to speak about dementia care and awareness. All of these events are open to the public and we invite any professionals and family members who have loved ones that have dementia.

Westport family law attorney Edward Nusbaum was recently named to the 2020 list of Best Lawyers in America for the 26th consecutive year.

Christopher S. Calger and Michelle C. Kennedy have enrolled at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, this fall.