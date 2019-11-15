Community News: Police dogs get bulletproof vests; ‘The Heida’ returns; and more

Earth Animal recently donated $2,500 to the Westport Animal Shelter Advocates. Earth Animal received the donations for its Love Brick Walkway in celebration of its new location in Westport. Pictured are Chris Wakeman and KJ Nicols, of Earth Animal store; Susan Pike, WASA; Nick Alexis, Earth Animal store; and Julie Loparo, WASA. less Earth Animal recently donated $2,500 to the Westport Animal Shelter Advocates. Earth Animal received the donations for its Love Brick Walkway in celebration of its new location in Westport. Pictured are Chris ... more Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Community News: Police dogs get bulletproof vests; ‘The Heida’ returns; and more 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

— Westport native Ben Thaw, of the Wesleyan University football team, was named the NESCAC Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 10 for his performance in the Cardinals’ 28-20 win at Trinity on Nov. 9.

— This December, the Westport Museum is bringing back Holly Days for the second year. The Bradley-Wheeler House will be decked out in Victorian finery to celebrate the winter festivities from Christmas and Hanukkah, to the Solstice and Kwanzaa. The museum will once again host the First Light Festival on New Year’s Eve, in addition to other events throughout the month of December. The full list and tickets are available for purchase at westporthistory.org/holly-days/ or 203-222-1424.

— The following Westport students were named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Matt Greenapple, Emily Greenberg and Molly Liebergall.

— Connecticut Theater Dance will perform the Nutcracker Ballet on Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m., and Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Saugatuck School Auditorium in Westport.

— Westport police service dogs Atlas and Onyx will each receive a ballistic and stab proof vest. Organized through Brady’s K9 fund, Atlas and Onyx will each receive state-of-the-art protective equipment thanks to a donation from Kim at Blue Paws Matter. Each vest is a custom made streetfighter vest manufactured by Line of Fire Defense Systems and retail at over $1,500.

Atlas is a 5-year-old German shepherd, and Onyx is a 3-year-old Dutch shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix.

— Next week marks the return of the Heida Hermanns International Music Competition after a two-year hiatus. Founded in 1972 by pianist, teacher, and philanthropist Heida Hermanns, “The Heida” is dedicated to advancing the careers of the most accomplished young pianists, string musicians, and vocalists around the world, while inspiring audiences and the community with their performances.

The 2019 competition features four accomplished pianists who will perform in various settings during Heida Week.

The winner The Heida receives a $10,000 cash prize and each finalist receives a $2,500 honorarium and lodging with a host family for the week. In addition to the cash prize, the winner receives an invitation to return to Westport for a solo performance at a later date.

Tickets for the salon concerts are invite only, however tickets are available for the awards party on Nov. 23 at mocawestport.org.

— The Westport Library is pleased to announce renowned filmmaker Michael Davie as the first guest in a new program series: “Andrew Wilk Presents ...” on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Davie, who has worked on major projects for Oprah Winfrey, National Geographic, Discovery and many more, will weave together his adventures from Kosovo to the Congo with deeply personal reflections on travel, family and connecting with people all over the world. The evening will be presented by television, film, music and media producer, and member of the Westport Library Board of Trustees Andrew Wilk, and will include film clips and a questoin-and-answer session.

— Penny P. Wickey, principal of Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate of Westport, exclusively represented Belpointe Capital LLC in the successful purchase of the western portion of Sarasota, Fla.’s iconic Main Plaza at 1991 Main Street for $20 million. The purchase includes approximately five of the plaza’s 8.6 acres in a designated Opportunity Zone in downtown Sarasota, including the 275,000-square-foot former mall and the more than 800-space parking garage.

The company plans to build 410 market rate apartment units and 50,000-square-feet of ground-floor retail, including several sit-down restaurants and a food hall.

— Chabad of Westport will be hosting Rabbi Dr Laibl Wolf on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Internationally acclaimed author, psychologist and spiritual mentor Rabbi Dr. Laibl Wolf, from Australia, will speak on “Meditation Skills For An Anxiety-Free Life, How To Nurture Inner Peace And Wellness Daily.” The event is open to the public. Admission is $25.

— Sip & Savor 2019, a wine tasting fundraiser event, will be held on Nov. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Westport Woman's Club. A wide variety of wines, provided by Castle Wine & Spirits, will be available for tasting, as well as an array of hors d’oeuvres by Gruel Britannia. Live classical music, provided by the Con Fuoco quartet, and prize drawings will be part of this event as well. Profits will benefit community grants to Fairfield County nonprofit organizations, need-based college scholarships for high school seniors, as well as the WWC Food Closet. A percentage of all Sip & Savor wine orders placed that evening will be donated by Castle Wine to the WWC fundraising effort.

Tickets are $50 in advance and available at www.westportwomansclub.org. Sales are open to the public (21 years of age or older).

— Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the comedy/drama, “Visiting Mr. Green” by Jeff Baron, on Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. The cast includes Tim Jerome as Mr. Green and Charles Socarides as Ross Gardiner. The reading will be directed by Anne Keefe, Playhouse associate artist and curator of the playreading series. Tickets are $20 each.

— The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio will appear at Voices Cafe on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.