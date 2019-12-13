Community News: Playhouse gets $50,000 grant; upcoming events at senior center

Staples High School has announced its students of the month for December. Back row, from left, Niko Diaz, Philip De Munck, Tatiana Bicalho, Noah Salpeter, Zachary Hyatt and Alexander Laskin. Front row: Maisie Dembski, Sara Cukier, Parker Pretty and Lynnea Moskowitz. Missing from picture are Kyle Nelson, Etoile Blaquier, Nicole Holmes and Zoe Kaye.

— Westport Country Playhouse has been awarded a $50,000 Challenge Grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, the independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist Paul Newman. In conjunction with the Playhouse’s year-end fundraising appeal, Newman’s Own Foundation will match all annual fund gifts up to $50,000 through Dec. 31.

— A pop-up show in the Gallery at Westport Playhouse will run through Dec. 15.

— LCB Senior Living, LLC, owner and operator of The Residence at Westport, has announced the appointment of Michele Piskin to executive director.

The Residence at Westport is under development and is located at 1141 Post Road East in Westport. The leasing gallery is currently open at 238 Post Road East. Anticipated opening is summer of 2020, when the community will offer independent living, assisted living, and reflections memory care to area seniors.

— The Westport Library has announced the first of its Trefz Newsmakers event series featuring CBS correspondent Jeff Pegues in conversation with Mo Rocca, CBS News correspondent, podcaster and TV personality, at the library on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

The yearlong series aims to connect intellectuals, foreign policy experts, politicians, artists, athletes and other newsmakers who are contending with topical issues. Each event in the series will be moderated by Pegues.

General admission tickets are $35 and include a copy of Rocca’s book “Mobituaries.” There will be a VIP reception prior to the program. Tickets for the VIP reception are $100 each and include refreshments and a private reception with Rocca as well as preferred seating in the Forum.

— To mark National Letter Writing Day, Save the Children is partnering with retail locations in Fairfield and Westport to give shoppers a chance to take a pause from the busy holiday shopping season and share a handwritten letter with one of the hundreds of millions children the organization reaches in the U.S. and around the world.

The Fairfield University Bookstore, West and Le Rouge Handmade Chocolates by Aarti, in Westport, will host in-store letter writing stations on Saturday. Letter writing will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bookstore and Le Rouge, and from 1 to 5 p.m. at West. Supplies will be provided on site.

— The Westport Police Department has received a number of inquiries from residents relative to recent mailings and telephone calls made by the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police soliciting charitable contributions to their organization. Specifically these inquiries have been in regard to whether there is a direct affiliation between the Westport Police Department and the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police as it relates to these fundraising efforts.

Although the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police is a legitimate charitable organization which does work to support various law enforcement related causes around the state, this organization has absolutely no direct affiliation with the Westport Police Department or its various internal groups. With that being said, those wishing to donate to this organization should do so with the complete information that any contributions made are not received by and do not directly benefit the department in any way.

— The Westport Museum for History and Culture will host its latest Saugatuck Social — “Mr. Charles Dickens Reads a Christmas Carol” — on Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

— Senior co-captain Ben Thaw of the Wesleyan University football team, a Westport native, has been named to the 2019 New England Football Writers College Division II/III All-New England Team.

— The Westport Center for Senior Activities has several upcoming events in Westport. Actor and Westport music teacher Jodi Stevens Bryce will be bringing her talented elementary, middle and high school students to perform on Dec. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The Creative Culinary Team will be preparing a special luncheon to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 17 at Sue’s Cafe. The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley and apple crisp. Holiday music will be provided by the Hoot Owls. Lunch service begins at 11:45 a.m.. Please call 203-341-5099 or stop by the front desk to make a reservation. Limit 120 guests. Suggested donation of $5 to $7.

The fifth-grade chorus from Kings Highway Elementary School, under the direction of Westport music teacher Amy Laurino, will come and sing holiday songs on Dec. 19 from noon to 1 p.m. Reservations required for lunch.

— Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” the romantic comedy sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The reading will be directed by Anne Keefe, Playhouse associate artist and curator of the playreading series. Tickets are $20 each.