Community News: Parks & Rec sponsors road race; and more

From left ,Kings Highway Elementary School teacher Kate Romano, Assistant Principal Tracey Carbone, Westport Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer Fava, Parks & Recreation Deputy Director, and teacher Tara Doyle recently presented an automated external defibrillator to Westport EMS Deputy Director Marc Hartog, center. less From left ,Kings Highway Elementary School teacher Kate Romano, Assistant Principal Tracey Carbone, Westport Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer Fava, Parks & Recreation Deputy Director, and teacher ... more Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Community News: Parks & Rec sponsors road race; and more 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The Westport Woman’s Club is accepting grant proposals for 2019-2020 from Fairfield County nonprofit organizations. Proposals are being accepted until Oct. 31.

Grants are considered each year to deserving organizations in education, health and safety-related programs and in the arts. The 2019-2020 Grant Application is available on the Westport Woman’s Club website on their “Community Services” link: https://www.westportwomansclub.org/community-services/

Community groups should submit their proposals to Westport Woman’s Club, Attention: Community Service Grant, 44 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT 06880. Grant recipients will be notified spring 2020 by WWC Community Services.

Weston Hebrew after-school program will open its doors with a Bee Keeper Rosh Hashanah New Year’s program and open house on Sept. 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at its new location at the Weston Senior Center.

The Hebrew program is accepting registration for its new fall semester which begins on Sept. 17. Parents and children are welcome to enjoy the Rosh Hashanah Bee Keeper Discovery program and to meet the teaching staff and tour the classrooms. Honey is a traditional food for the Jewish New Year as apples dipped in honey are eaten, symbolizing the hope for a sweet and good new year.

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce’s eighth annual Slice of Saugatuck Festival will once again be taking over the streets of Saugatuck on Sept. 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. (rain date Sept. 14).

Each year over 2,000 people have come to see what Westport’s Saugatuck section has to offer by going door to door and sampling all the restaurants, merchants and activities that this mom-and-pop driven area has created. The price will again be $15 per adult, but with a two for $25 option; kids under 13 remains $5, with 5 and under free.

As the Westport Arts Center begins its new chapter as MoCA Westport, local leaders got a firsthand view of the new location. Last week, Westport’s First Selectman Jim Marpe, Second Selectman Jennifer Tooker and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling all toured the new space at 19 Newtown Turnpike.

The property has a Westport address, but also has land in Norwalk.

The Westport Writers’ Workshop is offering a new adult class, “Food Writing,” on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 10. In this course, students will explore personal associations with food through a variety of writing styles, including personal essays, features/reportage, and critical reviews. The instructor, Sarah Gold, will lead participants in writing exercises, and work on longer writing assignments to workshop together.

Director of the Department of Human Services Elaine Daignault announced the return of the American Job Center Southwest’s Career Coach at Westport Town Hall. On Sept. 12, the Coach will offer a beginner’s class in the database software Access 2016 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an intermediate class in Access 2016 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Halloran Sage attorney Eric Bernheim will present at the International Council of Shopping Centers’ U.S. Law Conference this Oct. 23-25 in San Diego.

Based out of Halloran Sage’s Westport office, attorney Bernheim’s legal practice includes real estate, zoning and land use, and complex commercial leases. Bernheim is special counsel to the city of Norwalk on multiple initiatives, including the SoNo Collection.

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara, accompanied on piano by Sirius/XM radio personality Seth Rudetsky, will headline Westport Country Playhouse’s 2019 Gala, “Black & White Ball: A De-Lovely Evening,” on Sept. 14. The gala performance will be a one-of-a-kind event as the pair shares stories and songs from O’Hara’s life and career. The gala will feature a live auction led by professional auctioneer CK Swett.

A free outdoor screening of “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” will be playing outside the Weston Middle School field at 6:30 p.m.

Members of Kings Highway Elementary School presented the town of Westport with an automated external defibrillator to be located in the newly constructed restrooms at Compo Beach South.

The AED was donated by Wallingford-based organization, In a Heartbeat, which received more than $3,000 in donations from Kings Highway School’s annual Variety Show recently held in June.

On Aug. 24, the Westport Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the ninth race of the 2019 Road Runners Program with a 9.3 mile run starting at Compo Beach.

Daniel Lennox of Pawling, N.Y., won his first Road Runners race of the season as he led 101 runners over the challenging, but scenic course with time of 55:46. The first woman to finish was Andrea Myers, of Danbury, in 14th place with the time of 1:04:45.

Second and third place in Saturday’s race were awarded to Piotr Kostyk, of Bethel, and Justin Lubeley, of Darien, with respective times of 57:12 and 57:39. Second and third places in the women’s division were awarded to Sara Cates, of New Haven, in 22nd place and Laura Yarish, of Westport, in 23rd place with respective times of 1:08:41 and 1:09:05.

Westport-Weston residents who finished in the top 10 were Scott Rose, fourth in 58:02, and Dave Allen, fifth in 58:44.