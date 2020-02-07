Community News: New salon opens; church celebrates 175th year; and more

— Westport Continuing Education is offering staycation camps and workshops for kids and teens in grades K-12. Full and half day options for K-5 camps from Feb. 18-21 include Game Time and Bricks 4 Kidz at Greens Farms Elementary School and Kempo Karate Academy at 374B Post Road E. Kids ages 11-plus can get their American Red Cross Babysitters Certification in one day. Bob Ross Painting, for ages 14-plus, will be offered with a certified Bob Ross instructor at Staples High School. To register, visit www.westportcontinuinged.com or call 203-341-1209.

— Female entrepreneurs Shannon Dery and Jen Sollenne will celebrate the opening of their new salon — Salon 293 East — with a ribbon cutting on Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at 293 Post Road E.

— The Board of Directors of United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has appointed Jeff Kimball, of Westport, as its new president and chief executive officer. Kimball assumes the role from Merle Berke-Schlessel, who retired after 17 years at the helm.

— Westport Community Theatre is producing “Our Mother’s Brief Affair,” by Richard Greenburgh, with Joan Barere, Larry Gabbard, Celine Montaudy and Mark Sank cast in the production. Performances take place from Feb. 7-23, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, with a performance on Feb. 13th at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 ($23 for seniors) and can be purchased at westportcommunitytheatre.com or by calling 203-226-1983.

— The following Westport students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island: Cole Brockwell, Megan Hines, Mary Luciano and Sophie Tricarico.

— The new restaurant at the Westport Inn, Bankside Farms Kitchen & Bar, is officially open. A grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.

— Daisy Brackett and Andrew Taets, of Westport, were named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

— The League of Women Voters of Westport invites the public to an afternoon tea on Feb. 9 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the League’s founding and the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The free event will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Westport Woman’s Club.

— Tufts University named the following Westport students to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list: Cecilia Adams, Allie Agnew, Reid Baris, Sevie Browne and Zach Rogers.

— Sarah Duvall and Kevin Xiang, of Westport, graduated from Lehigh University in the fall.

— Elizabeth Mathis and Tyler Wright, of Westport were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University.

— Zachary Gurahian was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.

— The Emmanuel Church in Weston will celebrate its 175th year as a parish on Feb. 8 from noon to 2 p.m. Bishop Ian Douglass will speak on the history of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut. The event kicks off with a performance by the Bridgeport Boys Choir at noon, followed by a lunch of “historic” winter comfort foods.

— Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of “Miracle on South Division Street,” a comedy about family, faith, and adjusting to life’s surprises, by Tom Dudzick, on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Co-curators and co-directors of the Script in Hand Series are Anne Keefe, Playhouse associate artist, and Mark Shanahan, director, actor and playwright.

Tickets are $20 each. Memberships for the Script in Hand Series are $125 each, and include tickets for all five readings.

— On Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m., LCB Senior Living, LLC will hold a dedication and groundbreaking celebration for its new premium Independent, Assisted and Memory Care Living community for area seniors at 1141 Post Road E.