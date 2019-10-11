Community News: New art gallery opens this weekend; and more

The Pop’tart Gallery will be opening on Columbus Day weekend at 1 Main St. in Westport. There will be a reception held each day from Oct. 11-13 from 5 to 7 p.m.

In honor of October’s National Bullying Prevention Month, Salon Paul Michael has partnered with Dr. Allyson Maida, full-time psychotherapist in Westport and associate adjunct professor at St. John’s University’s Criminal Justice department. Together they will present “Battle Against Bullying,” a lecture on how to identify and deal with bullying, on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. This free, one-hour lecture is for parents, teachers and the general public.

The Department of Human Services will sponsor its annual Holiday Giving Program for Westport residents.

Some of the most appreciated gifts are grocery and gas gift cards of any amount, as well as gift cards to local stores where residents may shop for their families.

Westport residents and organizations who wish to donate to this effort are urged to contact Patty Haberstroh and Annette D’Augelli at familyprograms@westportct.gov or 203-341-1183 as soon as possible. In addition, families who feel they will need extra support during the coming holiday season should also contact the department at 203-341-1050.

Westoberfest craft beer and fall festival returns to downtown Westport for the second year. Over 30 New England craft breweries will serve up their favorite seasonal beer tastings on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

The Westport Downtown Merchants, in partnership with The Grapevine, downtown’s newest wine and spirits merchant, have built on last year’s successful inaugural event and added more breweries with more than 50 unique pours of the best local and regional craft beer for three hours of unlimited sampling.

Tasting tickets are available at westportdma.com for 21-plus. Tasting participants receive an age verified wristband, unlimited tastings, and a take-home commemorative Westoberfest tasting glass.

Absentee ballots for the Nov. 5 municipal election are available at the Town Clerk’s office, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Registered electors may qualify for the following reasons: Active service in the armed forces of the United States; illness or physical disability; religious tenets, which forbid secular activity on the day of the election; duties as an election official at the polling place other than their own during all of the hours of voting; absence from the town during all of the hours of voting.

Applications for a ballot can be requested in person at the Town Clerk’s office located in Room 105 at the Town Hall or by calling 341-1110. The application form is also available on-line at www.westportct.gov.

Maplewood Senior Living, a leading provider of luxury senior living residences in Westport, announced resident care specialist Susann Varano presented her findings on improving the quality of life for patients with overactive bladder at the American Urogynecologic Society and International Urogynecological Association 2019 Scientific Meeting in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 28.

Varano also contributed to numerous abstracts that were presented in other meetings throughout both the United States and Europe.

Connecticut’s Energy Assistance Program application season is underway. Westport residents whose household incomes meet state and federal eligibility requirements may obtain assistance with their home heating costs through one or more of the energy assistance programs administered by the Department of Human Services. Applications can be completed by appointment beginning October through May 2020.

Westport Public Schools is looking for innovative thinkers who are Westport students, staff, or community members who have projects or ideas that would not normally be considered part of our typical educational offerings that they would like to see brought to life.

The district would like to invite those interested to apply for an Innovation Fund Grant. The first round of grant applications will be reviewed on Nov. 1. Visit www.westportps.org/district/innovation-fund.

Tour the Westport Museum’s exhibition “Vision & Dignity: The Art of George Hand Wright” with Wright Historian Edward F. Gerber on Oct. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. Mingle with other guests during an exclusive cocktail party in the artist’s residence on Cross Highway, surrounded by original Wright artworks from Gerber’s private collection.

Online registration is $25 per person, limit of 15 guests. Reservations are required, register online or call 203-222-1424, ext. 5.

The Suzuki Music School of Westport has received a Supporting Arts Grant for $7,500. The funds will support the general operations of the school, a nonprofit arts organization.

The choirs of Christ & Holy Trinity Church in Westport, under the direction of Michael Burnette, will offer a service of Choral Evensong on Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at Saugatuck Congregational Church. This choral service is offered as part of the Music & Arts series of Christ & Holy Trinity, whose sanctuary is closed for restoration.

There is no charge for admission. For information, visit www.chtwestport.org/tickets or call 203-227-0827.