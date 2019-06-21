Community News: Local caregivers honored; O’Hara to headline Playhouse gala; and more

Rider of the year: Cheered on by staff, volunteers, family and friends, Allyson Schroeder, of Westport, won the Robert M. Stein Challenge Trophy for Outstanding Rider of the Year at the 37th annual Pegasus Horse Show in Brewster, N.Y., on June 7. The award is given to a Pegasus student who demonstrated improved riding skills and outstanding qualities in sportsmanship during the previous year.

Local caregivers honored: Companions & Homemakers, Connecticut’s leading home care agency, has named 22 caregivers across the state as “Caregivers of the Year,” including Reneita W. of Bridgeport and Kim P. of Norwalk, representing the Westport area. Simultaneous Caregiver Appreciation Day ceremonies were held at each of Companions & Homemakers’ 11 offices across the state on May 1.

O’Hara to headline Playhouse gala: Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and Sirius/XM radio personality Seth Rudetsky will headline Westport Country Playhouse’s 2019 Gala “Black & White Ball: A De-Lovely Evening,” on Sept. 14. The gala will be a theater lover’s night of delight celebrating the music of Cole Porter. Ania Czekaj-Farber of Westport will be honored with the Playhouse’s 2019 Leadership Award for her vision and philanthropy.

Silvermine art honorees: The 29th annual Silvermine School of Art Student Exhibition runs through June 22 in the Silvermine Galleries. During the annual awards ceremony, School of Art Director Anne Connell presented prizes to student honorees in three categories: adult, youth (ages 11-17) and junior (ages 5-10). Several Westport residents honored were Saunder Covell, Karen McIver, Emalou Rausen, Debbie Smith, Emily Blundell and Daniel Lemberg.

St. Luke’s valedictorian: Carolina Warneryd is St. Luke’s School valedictorian for the class of 2019. The Weston teen will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Warneryd was first in her class in every year of high school; she also won the Harvard Book Prize and was recognized with distinction in every academic department.

National recognition: Westport resident Samantha Kempster is a partner in Jade Marketing Solutions of Greenwich, which recently achieved national recognition as a Women’s Business Enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. Certification validates that the business is 51 percent owned and controlled by women.

Asia bound: Cordelia Chen, Nora Dockter and Brianna Dwyer will represent Staples High School at the Hwa Chong Asia-Pacific Young Leaders Summit 2019 event in Singapore. Julie Heller, English Department Coordinator, will chaperone the delegates. For the past seven years, Westport has been invited to send three juniors who are both high performing students and interested in world affairs with a special interest in Asia.

Friend of the Gifted: The Connecticut Association for the Gifted has named former CAG president and board member Katie Augustyn, of Westport, as CAG’s 2019 “Friend of the Gifted.” Augustyn was honored at an awards ceremony during CAG’s Annual Dinner at the Riverview Bistro in Stratford last month. The award is given to an individual or group who has profoundly impacted the lives of gifted children in our state.