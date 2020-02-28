Community News: Landscape design winners named; new soup contest in town; and more

— The Westport Youth Commission is seeking students currently in grades eight through 11, as well as adults, who are interested in serving for the 2020-21 school year.

The Youth Commission serves as a public forum for youth issues and advocates for youth needs and concerns in the community. All WYC meetings are open to the public and are usually scheduled for the third Thursday of each month. Appointed WYC members commit to participate in at least one advocacy group, and other tasks as needed, throughout the year which may involve additional meetings.

— Cooper Knapp, of Westport, was named to the dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester.

— Jessie Duranko, of Westport, was named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at the University of Maine.

— The Connecticut Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects has announced the winners of its annual Connecticut Professional Awards competition , recognizing excellence in landscape architectural design, planning and analysis, communication, and research. Two winners — Bedford Square and Coastal Contemporary Landscape — were from Westport.

— On March 5 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, the Planning & Zoning Commission will review an amendment to the Westport Zoning Regulations. The amendment proposes to add definitions and remove regulatory obstacles for property owners seeking to conduct beach nourishment or replenishment activities and reduce erosion on their properties abutting Long Island Sound.

— Thee spring Street Sweeping Program will commence on March 2, weather permitting. There will be up to three crews sweeping 123 miles of town roadways. Work should be completed on all public roads by mid-July.

— Wakeman Town Farm will be hosting a coffee talk about ways to support and engage a loved one who has dementia on April 14 at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, but the organizers would appreciate it if you could register via https://authortalk.bpt.me/.

— The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce has announced a new event for the town — the Great Westport Soup Contest. This event is a follow-up to the highly successful Pizza and Burger contests run the last two years.

On March 2 at 12:30 p.m., First Selectman Jim Marpe will proclaim the month of March as Westport Soup Month. This announcement and the kickoff of the event will take place at Mystic Market.

— The Westport Woman’s Club is inviting the public to a Spring Fashion Show on March 28 at 11 a.m. at the WWC clubhouse (44 Imperial Ave.). Tickets are $50 each and available at www.westportwomansclub.org (under 12 years, tickets are $25 each). Ticket sales for this event are open to the public.

— Westport Country Playhouse’s Family Festivities Series will present the new musical adventure, “The Pout-Pout Fish,” based on The New York Times bestselling series by Deborah Diesen, with illustrations by Dan Hanna, on March 15 at 1 and 4 p.m. Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, performances are approximately one-hour in length, and appropriate for ages 3 and up. Tickets are $20 each.

— The Westport Library has announced the second of its Trefz Newsmakers event series featuring CBS Correspondent Jeff Pegues in conversation with celebrated restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson at the library on March 21 at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25. There will be a VIP reception prior to the program. Tickets for the VIP reception are $50 each and include refreshments and a private reception with Samuelsson as well as preferred seating in the Forum.

— Westport Prevention Coalition launched an online Community Readiness Survey to measure public perception of substance misuse and mental health issues in Westport. Residents are encouraged to take the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WCPCCS2020 and/or contact the Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 for more information or for assistance in accessing a paper copy.

— Mitchells clients will enjoy the opportunity to see new work designed with the sustainably sourced and recycled metals and conflict-free diamonds that people have come to expect from ethical Boulder jewelry designer, Todd Reed, during an exclusive event, on Feb. 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is seeking caring and sensitive individuals from Westport to serve as hospice volunteers. Those who are interested may register to participate in a five-session hospice volunteer training course from March 16-March 20. Training will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day at the offices of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Road, in Wilton.

— The Westport Registrars of Voters remind residents that those who will be 18 years old by Nov. 3, can register and vote in both the April 28 presidential preference primary and the Aug. 11 primary.

— There will be a public information meeting on March 2 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall regarding the Compo Road South sidewalk project.

— MoCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) Westport has named Ruth Mannes as the new executive director of the nonprofit. Mannes, a 12-year resident of Westport, has an extensive background in publishing, leadership, community outreach, and fundraising for local causes.