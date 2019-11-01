Community News: Homes with Hope rename property; Last-minute voting reminders; and more

Aiping Tai Chi Center, southern Connecticut's largest Tai Chi school based in Orange, will open its second instruction location in Westport on Nov. 6.

— Seven local area artists bring their talents to Wilton Library’s art exhibition, “A Harvest of Hues,” on Nov. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The artists represent an array of styles, subjects and media choices that will be featured in more than 65 paintings throughout the library. The artists include Kelly Rossetti and Susan Acker Yun, of Westport. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Jan. 2.

— The Domestic Violence Crisis Center is hosting the second annual HarvestFest, its major fundraising event for the year, on Nov. 9 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport.

— Registrars of Voters remind residents who are not currently registered, but would like to vote on Nov. 5 must come to the Town Hall Auditorium between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Please come early. The Election Day registration process takes longer than the process for voting at the polls. Residents whose registrations have not been processed by 8 p.m. will not be allowed to complete the process and will not be able to vote. Residents must provide proof of identity and residence.

— Channe Fodeman will lecture and lead a discussion using aging as a spiritual teacher from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Westport Center for Senior Activities. Participants will explore their attitude towards change, the stages of aging and life’s lessons to make aging less stressful. Fodeman is a clinical social worker specialist in Westport with over 44 years of experience.

— Historian, author, diplomat and presidential advisor Thant Myint-U outlines his new book, “The Hidden History of Burma: Race, Capitalism, and the Crisis of Democracy in the 21st Century” from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the Westport Town Hall Auditorium. Organized by the United Nations Association of Southwestern Connecticut and the Westport International Visitors Committee, this event is free admission. The public is cordially invited to attend. Burmese delicacies will be served after the talk and question-and-answer session.

— Aiping Tai Chi Center, southern Connecticut’s largest Tai Chi school based in Orange, announces the grand opening of its second instruction location in Westport. Adult tai chi and qigong classes will be offered beginning Nov. 8 at DWKing Talent/Shi Studio located at 49 Richmondville Ave. in Westport. All are invited to the grand opening celebration on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event includes tai chi and qigong demonstrations and mini-classes, discount coupons for Westport classes, prizes and refreshments.

— Homes with Hope will host a special celebration on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. to honor two former board members. The Westport-based, 36-year-old housing and social services agency will dedicate its property at 86 Saugatuck Ave. in Westport as “The Eldh — Schramm House.”

The house’s new name will honor Cheryl Eldh, a long time Westporter and Homes with Hope board member who passed away in December 2019, and her friend and real estate partner, Patrice Schramm. Schramm, also a long time board member, recently relocated to her new home in Virginia. Eldh and Schramm were instrumental in supporting the real estate details in purchasing the house and provided invaluable real estate insight to the organization during their tenures on the Board.

— The Department of Public Works is currently planning the annual Leaf Collection Program. The department requests that homeowners consider backyard leaf composting and suggests they contact the Conservation Department (203-341-1170) or Earthplace (203-557-4400) for relevant information. The curbside collection period will extend from Nov. 4 through Dec. 2.

The Public Works Department will collect leaves placed in biodegradable paper bags on the curbside during this period. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up.

Public Works crew will pick up bagged leaves throughout the entire town several times during the collection period. A final pass will be initiated on Dec. 2 and take approximately one week. Only Westport residents with valid proof of residency may bring their leaves directly to the yard waste site at 180 Bayberry Lane.

— Westport Country Playhouse will present a Sunday Symposium on Nov. 10, following a 3 p.m. performance of the world premiere translation and adaption of Moliere’s, “Don Juan,” a modern take on the classic, comic satire. Speakers will be Brendan Pelsue, translator and adaptor of “Don Juan,” and David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director and director of “Don Juan.”

— On Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. the Westport Library will be screening HBO’s Emmy Award winning 19-minute documentary, “The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm.” This short film follows an intimate conversation between a young boy and his beloved great-grandfather, an Auschwitz survivor, sharing memories and lessons of the Holocaust with a new generation. The screening will be followed by an audience question-and-answer session with Elliott Saiontz, the film’s young narrator; his mother, Stacey Saiontz; and acclaimed artist Jeff Scher, a Westport resident, whose rotoscope animation brings the film’s archival footage and photos to life. The discussion will be moderated by the Rev. John D. Betit from Christ & Holy Trinity Church.