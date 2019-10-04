Community News: Fresh Market hosts 10-year anniversary celebration; and more

The 12th annual Autumn Classic Tennis Tournament benefitting Norwalk Grassroots Tennis & Education, a youth development nonprofit that provides outstanding tennis and education programming support for Norwalk youth, will be held Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tournament, open to all high school students, will be played at both Longshore Park in Westport and other local clubs.

The registration fee for the tournament is $75 per player and includes breakfast, lunch, trophies, and giveaways from the organization’s supporters.

The Fairfield County Arts Association will meet Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Roger Ludlowe Middle School Team Room 292, Fairfield. The guest presenter will be Westport artist Sarah Chapman. She will show and talk about her latest works, what inspires her and what materials she uses.

Chapman is originally from France and studied art at the university in Aix en Provence. For many years, Chapman was an elementary teacher. Later, she became a yoga teacher and a reiki master, all the while continuing to paint. She later opened The Joy Reiki Institute in Westport, where she has a reiki practice.

The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, the Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L. have announced that the annual Children’s Halloween Parade will take place on Oct. 29. Children and parents will meet at Main Street and Post Road East at 3:30 p.m. This event is for all children, especially those 8 and under.

The parade will proceed up Main Street, turn right onto Avery Place, then turn left on Myrtle Ave to Town Hall and Veterans Green. Children may trick-or-treat along Main Street and in Town Hall. Entertainment, refreshments and a small gift will be provided on Veterans Green across from Town Hall at 4 p.m.

Westport-based Connoisseur Media is partnering with JJ Durand and John Deptulski to create a new company, Ferocious Content. Ferocious will focus on video and social media content.

The Fresh Market will host a 10-year anniversary celebration in Westport on from Oct. 5-6 between noon and 4 p.m.

Leading up to this milestone anniversary, the store will distribute $10 off $60 coupons that are redeemable during the celebration. The festivities will include free samples throughout the store of specialty cheeses, ice cream sundaes, fresh-cut fruit and celebration cupcakes. There will also be giveaways and a raffle for the chance to win gift cards, Little Big Meals (a complete dinner for four) and more.

This year marks the 30 anniversary of Propper Chiropractic LLC in Westport. The focus of founder and director Dr. Adam Propper is a commitment to educating patients about the true meaning of health and wellness.

During the next 12 months, Propper Chiropractic will hold special events, talks and open houses covering drug-free pain relief and longevity. Until Oct. 31, they are offering the next 30 new patients who call an opportunity to discover Chiropractic for only $30.

The theme of this year’s WestportREADS program is “Our Vote. Our Future,” and will celebrate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment and the history of women’s suffrage and its future. Two books — one nonfiction and one fiction — have been chosen as the community reads. The nonfiction choice is “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight for the Vote” by Elaine Weiss, and the fiction choice is “A Short History of Women” by Kate Walbert.

On Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the library, Weiss will officially open the program with a talk on her book and the history and contemporary struggle for women’s rights. The event is free, however registration is strongly suggested.

The Weston Historical Society, in partnership with the Aspetuck Land Trust and the Nature Conservancy, is offering a hike series throughout the month of October.

Guided hikes during the “Weston’s Conservation - Legacy and Future Hike Series” include Stonebridge Waterfowl Preserve on Oct. 19, Le Gallienne Bird Sanctuary on Oct. 20, and Lucius Pond Ordway/Devil’s Den Preserve on Oct. 26. All begin at 9:30 a.m. and are free.

The following students matriculated into Hamilton College: Alida Deutsch, Jack Dorsey, Sophie Driscoll, Eric Stein and Andrew Zuckerman.

Westport's own professional dance company will preview their newest creation, “Once Upon a Dark Night,” in collaboration with Westport Historical Society at Westport Town Hall on Oct. 5, at 4:30 p.m.

On Oct. 6, from noon to 2 p.m., a Blessing of the Animals will be held on the Saugatuck Congregational Church’s front lawn to honor all animals, from pets to wildlife. The Rev. Alison Buttrick Patton will lead the service.

The American Job Center Southwest’s new and improved Career Coach will return to Westport Town Hall on Oct. 10. The Coach will offer a beginner’s class in upgraded Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an intermediate class in PowerPoint 2016 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Lehigh University welcomed the following students to the Class of 2023: Abigail Ross, Adalie Hogue, Matthew Rowan, Cameron Lynch, Daniel Felton and Brian Wilk.