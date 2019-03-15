Community News: Fourth-quarter taxes due April 1; Staples Players presents ‘Curtains’ and more

Staples Players presents ‘Curtains’

Blend the intrigue of a whodunit with the laughs of brilliant comedy and you’ve got a recipe for Staples Players’ next smash hit: “Curtains.”

Will Lieutenant Cioffi solve the murder mystery, fall for a starlet, be stage struck ... or maybe all three? Come see this enchanting show, which was the final project of John Kander and Fred Ebb — the songwriting team behind “Cabaret” and “Chicago.”

Staples High grads David Roth and Kerry Long co-direct the cast of 46 in six performances from March 15 to 23.

Roth says, “Curtains is one of our favorites shows as it is contemporary but feels like a big, classic, old-fashioned musical. It is essentially a love letter to musical theatre. We have a large senior class this year and we chose the show, in part, because there are so many wonderful roles. It is a true ensemble show and we wanted to give each student an opportunity to shine.”

Nick Rossi, known by Players fans as Emmett in “Legally Blonde,” Franklin Shepard in “Merrily We Roll Along,” and Jack in “Newsies,” plays Lieutenant Cioffi.

Lexi Levins plays brassy Broadway producer Carmen Bernstein.

To bring to life the old theater setting and “Robbin’ Hood of the Old West” scenes (the show within the show), Players recruited alumnus Michael Dodd as set designer. He worked as assistant stage manager and then stage manager during high school and is now an electrical and computer engineering major at Duke University.

Players has produced “Curtains” before, but those who saw it need to return for another look.

“While we wanted to use the set from 2010 as inspiration,” Dodd said, “David and I agreed that we wanted to make the set grander and larger than the last time.”

Performances will take place at the Staples High auditorium on March 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 7:30 p.m.; March 17 and 23 at 3 p.m.; with snow dates on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. and March 24 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, and $15 for seniors (matinee only).

Tickets may be purchased online at StaplesPlayers.com or in the lobby 30 minutes prior to performances, subject to availability.

Fourth-quarter taxes due April 1

Tax Collector Harry Whiteley reminds residents that fourth-quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary sewer use and assessment charges are due April 1.

Taxpayers have until May 1 to pay taxes without penalty. Accounts will be subject to an 18 percent (1.5 percent/month) penalty charge if paid late. Minimum interest charge is $2.

Failure to receive a bill does not abate the charges or interest. Real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary use and assessment bills may be paid by credit card, debit card, or direct withdrawal from a checking account online at www.westportct.gov.

Checks should be made payable to “Town of Westport” and mailed to: Tax Collector - Westport, P.O. Box 350, Westport, CT 06881

In-person payments may be made at the Tax Collector’s Office, Room 109 in Town Hall. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CMS students compete in MathCounts

Nine Mathletes from Coleytown Middle School contested in the recent chapter round of the MathCounts Competition at Fairfield University: James Cao, Jenna Kornbluth, Rebecca Schussheim, Yash Hari, Asmi Rudra, Darren Weng, Nicholas Patafio, Michael Patafio and Gabriel Weng.

Two Coleytown students advanced to the state round with Asmi Rudra Securing 20th rank and James Cao securing 30th rank. Three of the nine Mathletes scored in top 25 percent of the Chapter Competition. Coleytown Middle School’s team ranked eighth and stood in the top 40 percent.

On March 9, two Mathletes from Coleytown Middle School contested in the state round of the MathCounts Competition at University of Hartford. James Cao secured 36th rank and Asmi Rudra secured 77th rank out of 143 students.