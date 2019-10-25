Community News: Fitness week announced; new tai chi school opening; and more

-The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce has announced that Fitness Week will take place from Nov. 3-10 with a free kickoff expo event on Nov. 3 from 1-4 p.m. at the Westport Weston Family YMCA.

This new event is a collaboration of 12 local fitness studios/providers to showcase what is available to the many fitness minded residents in town. The free event will feature an expo of providers, informative presentations, kids club, food tastings and friendly competitions, with $10 donations to participate in all going to Special Olympics. Healthy food samples are being offered by a number of local juice bars and restaurants.

-Last week, pre-K through grade 12 students at Greens Farms Academy got a lesson from rocker alumni Charlie Hall, Grammy Award-winning drummer for the band The War on Drugs.

Hall was the inaugural Janet Hartwell Fellow and spent four days speaking to and engaging with kids at all grade levels. Highlights of his visit included assemblies with Middle and Upper School students focused on life’s twists and turns and the importance of peer-to-peer networking, workshops with music classes, songwriting seminars with literature classes, and a drum circle with GFA’s youngest learners.

-The work of local photographer, Tom Kretsch, a 45-year resident of Westport, will be featured in an exhibit titled “River Take Me Along-Meandering on the Saugatuck.”

His images displayed in this exhibition celebrate this treasure that touches Westport. He is owner of a business called Peaceful Places, marketing his work for personal and professional spaces. He travels throughout New England showing his work at fine art festivals. His work recently received a third place for photography at The Bruce Museum Fine Art Festival.

The photographs will be displayed at Bistro Du Soleil in Westport, with an opening reception on Nov. 3 from 4-7 p.m. All are welcome and it will remain until Dec. 28.

-The Kingdom Choir, which sand a rendition of “Stand By Me” at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will perform at Christ & Holy Trinity Church in Westport as part of the group’s first-ever North American tour.

The concert will take place on Nov. 2, at 5 p.m. The singers will sing a variety of pieces, from spirituals to gospel and traditional hymns.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.chtwestport.org/tickets or at the door if seats are still available.

-Members of the National Charity League, Inc., Westport Chapter will be holding a diaper drive in front of the Westport Stop & Shop on Oct. 26 for the 2019 Make a Difference Day national initiative. Local residents are encouraged to donate diapers at that location between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The diapers collected will be distributed to Westport’s Department of Health and Human Services, Homes with Hope in Westport, and Mercy Learning Center in Bridgeport.

-United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston will host its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m. The parking lot will be filled with over 30 car trunks decorated for Halloween for kids to enjoy and pick up treats.

Trunk or treat is for kids to age 12. It’s free, but there will be a collection for canned goods for “Person to Person,” a food pantry that helps the homeless during the coming cold months. The church is asking for a donation of five cans of food per child.

-Six Westport-based Halloran Sage attorneys have been named 2019 Connecticut Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. Super Lawyers is a nationally-accredited rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Rising Stars follows the same selection criteria, but candidates must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

Joshua Auxier, Dan LaBelle and Stephen Fogerty were named Super Lawyers, while Enrico Costantini, Timothy McGuire and Brian Tims were named Rising Stars.

-Weston’s Chapter P of P.E.O. (a philanthropic and educational organization for women) is now acepting local applicants for scholarship awards for young women in Weston, Easton or Redding.

Last spring, Weston High School graduate Catrin Zharyy was awarded a P.E.O. STAR scholarship of $2,500. The STAR scholarships are highly-competitive and are awarded to female high school seniors who demonstrate outstanding leadership, academic achievement, and community service, and who plan to pursue secondary education in the U.S. or Canada in the fall of 2020.

-The Weston Women’s League is hosting Trunk or Treat at the Weston Intermediate School’s main parking lot on Oct. 27 from 4:30-6 p.m. A sensory-friendly version will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to donate one bag of candy to the collection bin at the event to avoid running out of candy.

-The Westport-Weston Family YMCA is launching the “Move Well Today Diabetes Exercise Program” on Nov. 4. The program is designed to assist individuals diagnosed with prediabetes or with Type 2 diabetes learn preventive steps they can take today to reduce the chances of developing the disease.

Included in the program is a 12-week cardio and strength training exercise circuit that meets twice per week and requires an independent exercise session each week. Participants will be tracking blood glucose levels, exercise intensity and duration every day. The program takes place at the YMCA on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1:45-3 p.m. until Jan. 30.

Register by Oct. 30 by contacting Shelly Goldman at sgoldman@westporty.org or 203-571-6035.

-Sonics & Materials, Inc., was inducted into the American Manufacturing Hall of Fame. President Lauren Soloff accepted the award on behalf of her company at the sixth annual ceremony held on Oct. 10 at the Trumbull Marriott Shelton. Soloff’s company recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, continuing a legacy of technological innovation in the field of ultrasonics, acquiring a total of 30 patents.

-Aiping Tai Chi Center, southern Connecticut’s largest tai chi school based in Orange, announces the grand opening of its second instruction location in Westport. All are invited to the grand opening celebration on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at 49 Richmondville Avenue in Westport.

The event includes tai chi and qigong demonstrations, discount coupons for Westport classes, prizes and refreshments.