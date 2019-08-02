Community News: Compo Beach swim winners announced, and more

State Sen. Tony Hwang, center right, who represents a portion of Westport, applauded the ceremonial turning-on of a new clean power plant in Bridgeport on July 29. The PSEG Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 came online in June. Its construction is part of an initiative to replace older, coal facilities with newer natural gas ones. less State Sen. Tony Hwang, center right, who represents a portion of Westport, applauded the ceremonial turning-on of a new clean power plant in Bridgeport on July 29. The PSEG Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 came ... more Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Community News: Compo Beach swim winners announced, and more 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

On July 27, the Westport Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the fifth race of the 2019 Road Runners Program with a 4.7 mile run starting at Longshore Club Park.

Joseph Walewski of Fairfield won his first Road Runners race as he led 130 runners over the flat, scenic and certified course with time of 27:22. The first woman to finish was Emily Winter of Easton in 19th place with the time of 31:43.

Second and third place in Saturday’s race were awarded to Griffin Ott and Justin Lubeley both of Darien with respective times of 27:30 and 27:43. Second and third places in the women’s division were awarded to Laura Yarish of Westport in 22nd place and Diane Hayes of Weston in 34th place with respective times of 32:56 and 34:48. Westport-Weston residents who finished in the top 10 were Tim Collins, sixth in 28:04 and David Allen, seventh in 28:09.

The Unitarian Church in Westport will host its ninth annual tag sale on Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Early birds may be admitted at 8 a.m. for a $10 fee. The proceeds from this huge sale benefit the church and its outreach programs, such as Beardsley Elementary School in Bridgeport, the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants and Westport Domestic Violence Task Force.

For sale will be artwork, gardening supplies, glassware, china, all kitchen equipment, small household appliances, linens, lamps and small furniture, books, records, DVDs, as well as toys and games, antiques, decorative household items and clothing for women, men and children. Thousands of items will be on display.

Donations of clean, working household items are welcome. Not accepted are oversized furniture, upholstered or not, large appliances, building materials, exercise machines, mattresses, skis, office furniture and file cabinets, magazines, or stuffed animals. To donate items, contact the office 203-227-7205, ext. 10.

“Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell will speak about her new collection of essays, “Is There Still Sex in the City?” at the Westport Library on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Director of the Human Services Elaine Daignault announced the return of the American Job Center Southwest’s new and improved Career Coach at Westport Town Hall. On Aug. 8, the Coach will offer a beginner’s class in upgraded Microsoft Excel 2016 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an intermediate class in Excel 2016 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Winners of Westport Weston Family YMCA’s 41st annual Point to Point Compo Beach Swim last weekend were announced on the group’s website. Nicolas Ortega and Kristin Gary were the fastest male and female swimmers, respectively.

First-place winners in various age groups were Caroline Begg, Caroline Sargent, Eleanor Streiker, Chanterelle Sung, Stacy Lessing, Gary, Denise Callahan, Ellen Finnigan, Gaile Greenwood, Barbara Charles, Ortega, Alex Shakibnia, Nicholas Libertiny, Attila Libertiny, David Lessing, George Hebner, Howard Fife, Thomas Tazza and Andrew Coleman.

Second-place winners were Lyla Renwick-Archibold, Kay Begg, Rachel Gissinger, Guang Yu, Gaileen Kaufman, Tait Michael, Jane Reik, Sue Wylie, Eileen Berenyi, Simon Ginsberg, Brian Carey, Mark Czeterko, Brian Goldberg, Mark Fletcher, Joshua Glantz, Andrew Crowe, Derek Yach, Robert Meadows and Attila Libertiny.

Third-place winners were Ariana Shakibnia, Samantha Linden, Kristen Purcell, Betsy Horan, Nancy Saipe, Christine Lynch, Arthur Shutzburg, David Coleman, Jonathan Francis, Travis Silvers, Jeff Sargent, Richard Mahony, Dave Oulihan, Paul Steltzer and Paul Epstein.

The Gate NY was awarded online vehicle retailer, Westport-based Carsation’s account after a three-month review, according to president and chief strategic officer of the advertising agency, Beau Fraser. The Gate will be responsible for full rebrand of the company, including a new name, brand identity, and mass communications. New work is expected from The Gate in late summer. Carsation is an online-used car buying company, founded in November 2018 by Duane Berkey and located in Westport.

Westport has recently been ranked the 68th best dog-friendly destination in the “2019 Best Places to Visit With Your Dog” report by Reviews.com. It was featured within the top 15 percent for its combined ranking on the best amenities and outdoor activities for traveling with dogs. The site reviewed data from 567 cities nationwide.

Westport/Weston Probate Judge Lisa Wexler will be broadcasting The Lisa Wexler Show on WICC 600 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon beginning Aug. 5. The show has been broadcasting throughout Fairfield County since 2006, when it first debuted on WSTC/WNLK. Most recently, the show has been heard on WGCH, AM 1490. Wexler is an attorney admitted to the Connecticut and New York Bars.

Hillary Koyner has become the newest member of Weston’s Board of Education. She was nominated by Weston’s Republican Town Committee. The Board of Selectman approved the nomination at its July 25th meeting. Koyner and her family have been Weston residents for 14 years. She and her husband have three children in the Weston school system. Koyner has served on school PTOs and the Weston Middle School Executive Board. For the past six years she’s served on Weston’s Board of Assessment Appeals.