On March 6, the the Staples Jazz Ensemble was awarded first place at the seventh annual Darien High School Jazz Jamboree. The SJE received consistently high marks in all captions, including perfect scores for Time as well as Presentation/Programming from both adjudicators.

— Based on the advice of the director of the Westport Weston Health District, the Westport Library will be closed this weekend and reopen March 16 at 9 .m. A thorough cleaning of the building will be conducted by an outside, professional cleaning company during this time.

— CBRE’s Institutional Properties has closed on the sale of 54 Wilton Road in Westport. The CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer, David Gavin, Gene Pride and Stuart MacKenzie represented the seller, a joint venture between a Connecticut-based real estate investment firm and Westport-based David Adam Realty, which has also managed the property since 2013. CBRE also procured the buyer, a joint venture between Empire Square Group and an offshore based entity. Both are first-time buyers in the Fairfield County market.

54 Wilton Road is a 25,779-square-foot office building leased to three tenants with an exceptional remaining weighted average lease term of nearly 10 years. Formerly part of the Save the Children site, the seller completely gut-renovated a portion of the existing building down to the steel in 2018. David Adam Realty will continue to manage the building for the buyer.

— Ron Conarroe, a 1971 graduate of Staples High School and current resident of Greenwich, has been inducted into the Bowling Green State University Rugby Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place at The Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Feb. 29.

— Weston High School students Alexander Colman, Samuel Landesman and Andrew Amato got an honorable mention in their national C-SPAN StudentCAM contest for their documentary, “Every Drop Counts.” Over 5,300 students submitted documentaries addressing what issue the 2020 candidates should address.

— The Westport Woman’s Club is offering a scholarship to an outstanding woman enrolled in a post-secondary educational program. The award will be based on financial need and applicant goals upon program completion. Applications are due by April 10, 2020. Additional information and a scholarship application are available at www.westportwomansclub.org.

— Staples High School’s production of “Seussical,” originally scheduled for this weekend and next, has been postponed until April 24-26. More information will follow, including updates and how purchased tickets will be honored.

— In light of Gov. Ned Lamont and First Selectman James Marpe’s recommendations to the public to avoid large gatherings, the Spring Book Sale, scheduled for March 13-15 is canceled. Book donations are still being accepted at the Book Donation Center in the Westport Library’s upper parking lot. The Summer Book Sale is scheduled for July 18-21. The library has also canceled all in-person programming for the month of March.

— The Westport Center for Senior Activities has canceled the following events scheduled for this weekend: “What is CBD Oil?” on March 13, and “Irish & Folk Music Concert” on March 15.

— The following Westport students were named to the dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis: Carly Abramowitz, Juliana Beal, Brian Beaumonte, Emma Bradshaw, Maggie Brown, Robert Diorio, Kathleen Konkos, Thomas Moy, Jacob Plotkin, Noah Robins, Ellery Saluck, Andrew Saunders and Oliver Smith.

— Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of “Mrs. Mannerly,” a comedy about a young boy and his manners teacher, by Jeffrey Hatcher, on March 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.

— Westport resident and Azusa Pacific University student Ethan Dahlke made the academic dean’s list at the school.

— The town of Westport and representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau have announced two upcoming events related to the 2020 U.S. Census survey. An information session will be held in the Town Hall Auditorium on March 23 at 7 p.m. and an all-day workshop will be held at the Westport Center for Senior Activities on March 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are invited to attend.

— March celebrates the month of women’s history. Enjoy readings related to women, both notable and unknown, from the past at the Westport Museum on March 19 at 6:30 p.m.

— Fourth quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary sewer use and assessment charges are due April 1. Westport taxpayers have until May 1 to pay taxes without penalty. Accounts will be subject to an 18 percent penalty charge if paid late. Minimum interest charge is $2.

— Representative Town Meeting Transit Committee Chair Peter Gold and First Selectman Jim Marpe are seeking candidates for the two director positions of the Westport Transit District. These are volunteer positions. Eligible applicants must be registered voters in Westport. If interested, email a resume and/or statement of interest including your contact information to both pgold@westportct.gov and selectman@westportct.gov.