Community News: Chabad of Westport hosting film series; students make dean’s list; and more

— Chabad of Westport is hosting a film series, beginning with a showing of “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,” on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. This a David-and-Goliath story of Israel’s national baseball team as it competes for the first time in the World Baseball Classic.

— The 2020-21 kindergarten registration is underway. If your child turns 5 years old on or before Jan. 1, 2021, please register him/her as soon as possible. Registering now allows the Westport school district to optimally plan for your new kindergartner. Parents are invited to attend an informational meeting held at each elementary school on March 4 at 9 a.m.

— On Jan. 15, at Earth Animal's retail store in Westport, officer James Loomer of the K-9 Unit will be on hand with retiring dog Koda. He will be presented with a gift for Koda who served our state as a bomb sniffing dog and now has cancer. In addition, the Westport K-9 unit will receive a gift of $1,000 from Earth Animal in support of their quest for purchasing a replacement dog and food for all K-9s in town in perpetuity. Currently, the officers do not receive any financial support from the town for the dogs.

— The following Westporters have been named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at the University of New Haven: Jonathan Maisonet, Maria Maisonet, James Melhuish and Alexander Oppliger.

— Bucknell University has named the following Westport students to its fall 2019 dean’s list: Taylor Birch, Josh Buckman, James Ciquera, Cecily Hutchison, Alex McCall, Tia Zajec and Sara Zurmuehle.

— Clare Coyne, Mackenzie Healy and Eloise Pieper were named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at Connecticut College.

— Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe and Board of Education Chair Candice Savin will speak at a “State of the Town” meeting on Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Westport Library. The two will present a “look back” on town and school accomplishments during the past year and preview some upcoming initiatives, followed by a question and answer session moderated by RTM Deputy Moderator and Westport Rotary Past President Jeffrey Wieser. The event is free to all. Refreshments will follow.

— The Weston Historical Society’s exhibit, “Three Women Who Made Weston Weston,” will come alive as a theatrical performance during its closing event on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public The evening will feature a dramatic performance and reception. Three Fairfield county actresses will portray the women highlighted in the exhibit — Alice DeLamar, heiress and patron of the arts; Eva Le Gallienne, renowned actress; and Katharine Ordway, heiress and conservationist.

— Emily Duranko has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Vermont.

— Ben Stein has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.

— The University of Wisconsin-Madison has named the following students to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list: Sarah Benjamin, Maxwell Bibicoff, Lindsey Felner, Matt Greenapple, Emily Greenberg, Kaya Leitner, Molly Liebergall, Mae Logan, Kate Miller, Juliette Schwebel, Owen Shapiro, Elizabeth Sila, Grace Wynne amd Joe Xiang.

— Maker Faire Connecticut is seeking people eager to share their passion and knowledge about their creations at the Northeast’s largest creativity and innovation event. Apply online at connecticut.makerfaire.com/call-for-makers.

— The Westport Museum will be naming its main exhibit hall after local philanthropist Daniel E. Offutt III, following a significant donation from the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust. Offutt, who lived in Weston, was a generous donor to many local nonprofits both during his lifetime and via his estate. The gift is the largest single donation ever received by the museum. The main exhibit hall was formerly named after Ralph & Betty Sheffer, longtime supporters of the museum who provided the major funding to complete the space in 2002.

— Michelle Perillie, planner for the town of Westport, was recently qualified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be a Certified Floodplain Manager following rigorous training and testing.

— The Westport Young Women’s League is hosting a traditional high tea for seniors at the Westport Center for Senior Activities on jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. Tea with finger sandwiches and sweets will be served. Hats are optional. Registration and payment of $8 is required. Limit is 50 people. Open to seniors ages 60+.