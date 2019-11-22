Community News: Business owners honored; swim and dive team places third; and more

— The Staples Girls Swim and Dive team took third place this week at CIAC Class LL Championships after first-place Cheshire and second-place Greenwich. The 200 medley relay team of Esme Hunter, Annie Bowens, Ella Alpert, and Sophia Mechanic placed sixth. In the 200 free, Morgan Lenoce placed fourth; in the 50 free, Hunter took second and Bowens placed sixth; in the 100 free, Lenoce placed fifth and Jessica Qi took sixth; the 200 free relay team of Hunter, Bowens, Qi and Lenoce placed first; Hunter won the 100 backstroke; and Qi, Mechanic, Strauss, and Lenoce took fourth in the 400 free relay.

— Heida Week is well underway at MoCA Westport. Contestants have taught master classes with Suzuki School students at the Westport Library, interviewed with WSHU Public Radio's Kate Remington, and two finalists have performed salon concerts in private homes. Two salon concerts remain before Saturday's awards party at MoCA Westport.

The Heida Hermanns International Music Competition is a prestigious award in the Classical Music community.

— On Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m., the Westport Center for Senior Activities will be hosting retired educators Elsa Cantor and Don Lamberty with a slide show and commentary on their recent exploration of Myanmar. Cantor and Lamberty have explored many areas of the world during their 16 years of retirement. The talk is free and open to the public of all ages.

— Downtown Westport’s newest pop-up gallery at 11 Church Lane features the fine art photography of resident Ron Lake. The exhibit will highlight the work of Lake, a professional fine art travel and landscape photographer specializing in large scale colorful images taken from all around the world.

— A rare letter written and signed by “Catcher in the Rye” author J.D. Salinger from March 1955, a letter handwritten by Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart regarding his saber attachment invention, and an original life ring from the battleship U.S.S. Arizona retrieved after Pearl Harbor are just a few top lots in University Archives’ Dec. 4 auction.

The 263-lot online-only auction, starting at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, includes unique relics, autographs, photos and ephemera. Categories include Civil War, literary, militaria, presidential, music, entertainment and foreign.

— The fourth annual Sip & Shop benefit will be held this year in a larger space to accommodate all more vendors and holiday shoppers. The event will be held at Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Westport on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The offerings will include artisan crafts, jewelry, clothing unique gift items and, of course, delicious food and drinks.

Similar to last year’s event, entertainment will be provided which includes music from Cagi and Syd, and psychic readings by Liza Casatelli Mariani. A special guest this year will be Santa Claus, who will be there from noon to 4 p.m. while Tori Santos, of Fleurish Flowers will decorate the room with exquisite arrangements.

The goal is to raise $20,000 for Circle of Care, a nonprofit organization that offers programs and services to support children with cancer and their families.

— The Westport Center for Senior Activities will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 26 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include onion soup, roast turkey, sweet potatoes, stuffing, green beans and pumpkin pie. Call 203-341-5099 or stop by the front desk as reservations are required. Limit 120 guests. Suggested donation is $5 to $7.

— Children can enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas on Dec. 8 when Santa and his elf visit the Weston Historical Society.

Santa will be at the historical society from 1-3 p.m. Children can have their photo taken with Santa. Photos are free. Children can also make a holiday craft. Cookies and cocoa will be served. Donations to the historical society are welcome. The historical society will be decorated for the holidays by the Weston Garden Club.

— Aarti Khosla and Sasha Beatty, both Westport business owners, were recently honored at the Women’s Business Development Council’s “Women Rising” annual gala luncheon and awards ceremony, celebrating 22 years of empowering women entrepreneurs. They were among 11 Connecticut-based “Women Rising” awardees.

Beatty is the CEO and founder of Restore Me IV, which enhances health and wellness through IV hydration and vitamin therapy. Khosla is an artisan chocolatier and owner of Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti. The shop offers hand-painted and hand-decorated chocolates created in small batches using fair trade dark chocolate.

— The town of Westport has announced its long-standing Positive Youth Development partnership with the Westport School District has a new name, renewed mission statement, and additional collaborating partners. Westport Together is an alliance that unites Westport by strengthening the health and well-being of youth within our families, schools and community and nurtures positive youth development through advocacy, education, and enhanced community connections.

— Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate has been selected for the 2019 Best of Westport Award in the Commercial Real Estate Agency category by the Westport Award Program. Each year, the Westport Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category.