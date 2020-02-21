Community News: Bra drive underway; The King’s Singers performs in town; and more

— For the fifth year, The Undies Project will hold its annual bra drive, called Mardi “Bra,” to coincide with Mardi Gras. They are collecting donations of new and gently used (clean) bras to donate to those less fortunate. The drive will take place in Westport, Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Stamford and Wilton.

Donations can be made Feb. 21 through March 9 at the following participating local businesses in Westport: Aux Delices, 1035 Post Road E., and 44 Church Lane; Soleil Toile, 14 Post Road; and Mr. Joseph’s Hair Stylist, 1360 Post Road E.

— Verrill, which has an office in Westport, has announced its website, verrill-law.com, has been recognized by the AVA Digital Awards as a Gold Winner in its 2020 awards competition.

— State Sen. Will Haskell, D-Westport, recently celebrated the three organizations in Westport that received grants through the Connecticut Arts Endowment Fund on Feb. 10. The organizations receiving grant funding were Friends of the Levitt Pavilion, with $8,286, Music for Youth, Inc., with $7,101, and Westport Country Playhouse with $9,073.

— The following Westport students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Tufts University: Simone Barr, Claudia Guetta, Andrew Schwartz, Jacob Wolfe, Cecilia Adams, Allie Agnew, Reid Baris, Sevie Browne and Zach Rogers.

— The King’s Singers are celebrating their next 50 years with a newly-released CD and concert program titled, Finding Harmony, designed to harness the positive power of music to bring together people from different parts of the world. They are performing at Christ & Holy Trinity Church in Westport on March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

— The men’s track and field team at Eastern Connecticut State University is amid its indoor season of competition, with four new freshmen and 22 returning athletes. Among those on this year’s team is distance runner Tyler Wright, of Westport, who majors in accounting.

— The Stamford Jewish Community Center Special Needs/Inclusion Department is presenting a hands-on workshop for parents titled “Special Education Forum: Exploring Transition Programs for College & Career Paths” on March 4 at 7 p.m. Special education law attorney Lawrence Berliner and key administrators from Franklin Learning Institute, Westport College Prep and Winston Transitions will help parents navigate the school process and empower parents in finding the right educational fit for their child.