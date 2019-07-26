Community News: Back to School Program is seeking donations, and more

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin runs through Aug. 23 at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Yael Dror graduated from the University of Albany with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Director of Human Services Elaine Daignault announced the town of Westport’s annual Back to School Program is seeking donations of new backpacks, gift cards (Staples Office Supply, Walmart, and/or Target) and/or cash donations to benefit income-eligible Westport families). Monetary donations made payable to “Family Programs Fund” (memo: Backpacks) may be mailed to Department of Human Services, 110 Myrtle Avenue (Room 200), Westport, CT 06880. Donors may also choose to bring a new backpack and/or gift cards directly to the Human Services Department office in Town Hall, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the week of Aug. 12.

Verrill Dana has been recognized as one of the top law firms in the country for female partners in Law360’s annual Glass Ceiling report. The firm has a location in Westport.

On July 20, the Westport Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the fourth race of the 2019 Road Runners Program with a 4.1 mile run which started and finished at Compo Beach.

Alex Petrecca of Fairfield won his fourth straight Road Runners race of the season as he led 129 runners over the certified, but hot course with time of 22:18. The first woman to finish was Kate Pfeffer of Westport in fourteenth place with the time of 26:45. Second and third place in Saturday’s race were awarded to Charlie Kieffer of Fairfield and Piotr Kostyk of Bethel with respective times of 23:17 and 24:31. Second and third places in the women’s division were awarded to Andrea Myers of Danbury in fifteenth place and Laura Yarish of Westport in twenty-first place with respective times of 27:02 and 29:04. The only Westport-Weston residents who finished in the top ten were Scott Rose, sixth in 25:12, and Tim Collins, eighth in 25:26.

Viva Zapata will celebrate being in business for 50 years with a party on July 27 from noon until closing. The Mexican restaurant opened in 1969 along the Post Road and was owned Duke and Jette Merdinger. After a fire destroyed the building later that year, the restaurant moved to its current location on Riverside Avenue in Saugatuck. Longtime employee Bob O’Mahoney partnered with his brother-in-law Harry Brady and bought the restaurant from the Merdingers in 1993. They have owned and operated it since.

Peter Denious, of Wilton, has been selected as the Connecticut Economic Resource Center’s new president and CEO. Denious is also involved with the Westport-based SVP Connecticut affiliate of Social Venture Partners, an entity that helps financial donors pair with nonprofits to address social problems.

Angelique Greenberg graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University on May 21 with a bachelor’s degree in communication.

Hannah Simons, a junior majoring in computer science and gender, sexuality and womens studies at the University of Rochester, has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement for the spring 2019 semester.

Rich Spitz presents “Storytelling and Storyselling” to Mondays @ 7 Networking and Job Search Skills Group on July 29 at United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston.

Earthplace has lost its food supplier and needs to raise $14,000 to pay for food for its birds. The “Feed Our Friends” campaign has been created to collect donations at http://earthplace.org/page/feed-our-friends.