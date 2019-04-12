Community News: April vacation camps offered; Westport singers to Perform in ‘Ruddigore’

Weston Kiwanis to host World of Wine fundraiser

The Kiwanis Club of Weston will hold its annual World of Wine tasting event on April 27 at 7 p.m. at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Proceeds of the event this year will directly support the Dylan’s Wings of Change organization (dylanswingsofchange.org) by funding the Wingman program for Weston Middle School, and will also support other local charities through the Weston Kiwanis Foundation.

Dylan’s Wings of Change is a foundation dedicated to the memory of Dylan Hockley, who was killed in the Dec. 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Dylan was 6 years old and had autism, but his parents recognized that when Dylan had a wingman — or someone who accepted, protected, and included him — he was happy and at peace.

The Wingman program is a unique youth leadership program that develops social and emotional skills through team bonding and trust building activities. Wingman inspires children to be more empathetic, courageous and inclusive young leaders.

All of the proceeds will provide financial assistance to this and other local service programs. In the past, these included the Kiwanis Playground at the Cesar A. Batalla School in Bridgeport, the CT Food Bank Kid’s Backpack Program, and Homes for Hope in Westport.

The evening will feature a wine tasting, buffet dinner, silent auction, and live auction. Tickets are $100 per person and are available at www.westonkiwanis.org/.

Class of 1979 to hold 40th reunion

The Staples High School Class of 1979 would like to announce its 40th class reunion, which will be held the weekend of June 21-23.

The main event is the Party Like It’s 1979 Reunion Party, which will take place on June 22 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Westport Woman’s Club. The party will include an open bar, music and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available online and will cost $110.

The weekend will also include a Welcome Party on Friday night at the Black Duck with the band the 5 O’Clocks, featuring John Lamb and Paula Gallo. On Saturday, events include a tour of Staples High School led by Dan Woog, and a bike ride through Westport. On Sunday, attendees are invited to meet at Compo Beach for a BYO brunch.

To register and to purchase tickets, visit reunionmanager.net/reunion_registration_mobile.php?class_id=416823.

For more information contact stapleshs1979@gmail.com.

Westport singers to Perform in ‘Ruddigore’

Ruth-Anne Ring and Frank Sisson, both of Westport, will be onstage when Troupers Light Opera performs the Gilbert and Sullivan opera “Ruddigore” on April 6 and April 13 at the Norwalk Concert Hall.

Sisson will perform the part of Old Adam, while Ring will sing in the women’s chorus.

A Harvard Law grad practicing estate planning and trust law in Westport, Sisson has sung principal baritone roles with Troupers for many years. Most recently he was Co-Co in “Il Mikado” and Captain Corcoran in “H.M.S. Pinafore.”

Ring returns to the company after an absence of eight years. Her last appearance was in “Die Fledermaus” with Troupers at the Westport Country Playhouse in 2011, but she performed in several Troupers operas prior to that show. She also sang in “I Remember Mama” and “The Full Monty” at Curtain Call, “The Secret Garden” at Ridgefield Theater Barn, “Funny Girl,” “Music Man,” “Fiddler on the Roof” with Musicals at Richter, and in two original musicals: “Wall $treet, The Musical” and “Esther, The New Musical” at the Wilton Playhouse.

First performed in 1887, “Ruddigore” is one of the lesser-known Gilbert and Sullivan operas, but it has been a traditional favorite of light opera fans, as it features some of Arthur Sullivan’s finest duets, choruses, and dance numbers along with W. S. Gilbert’s clever plot twists and satire of Victorian society.

“Ruddigore” will be performed at the Norwalk Concert Hall on April 6 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and on April 13 at 2:30 and 7:30. Tickets are available atwww.TroupersLightOpera.org or by calling 800-838-3006.

April vacation camps offered in Westport

Westport Continuing Education is presenting a wide variety of April vacation camps for kids in grades K-5 the week of April 15.

Full and half-day options are available for camps at Greens Farms Elementary School at 17 Morningside Drive South, and Kempo Karate Academy at 374 Post Road.

At Greens Farms Elementary School, choices include Game Time Academy, Bricks 4 Kidz or Mad Science. Energetic kids who love physical education will enjoy Game Time Academy with all of their favorite sports and games led by Coleytown Elementary School physical education teacher Chris Scholz.

The Bricks 4 Kidz program will present Jurassic Brick Land Camp for kids in grades K-3, using specialized kits to build a LEGO world.

Kids in grades 4-5 will discover how a doorbell works and more in the Snap to It: Circuits and Engineering Camp, presented by an educator from Mad Science. Kids will build simple and complex electronic circuits, experiment with electrons, and witness the power of Mad Science’s giant Van de Graaff generator.

At the Kempo Academy of Westport, kids in grades K-2, or 3-5 will enjoy two options for morning or afternoon camps. Join Kempo Academy instructors in the morning to play games like Ninja Hockey, Crab

Soccer or Samurai Baseball. In the afternoons, learn how to defeat the Dark Side in Kempo’s Jedi Training Camp.

Options for all April vacation camps include full-day camps from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., half-day mornings from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or half-day afternoons from noon to 3:15 p.m.

Fees for the four-day program at Greens Farms Elementary School are $85 for a half-day session or $159 for all-day sessions that are offered from April 15-18.

At the Kempo Academy, parents may choose single or multiple days with fees that start at $30 for a half-day session per day, or $60 for a full-day session per day.

For more information and to register, visit www.westportcontinuinged.com or call 203-341-1209.