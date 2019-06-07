Community News: Annual Garden Tour this weekend; Yankee Doodle Fair returns; and more

Lachat farm opening celebration

Join the Lachat Town Farm in Weston for its annual Opening Day Celebration on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year the World’s Smallest Circus will feature an extravaganza of circus acts with two clowns and a suitcase.

For the day, Lachat will transform into a county fair with lots of games, prizes, cotton candy, popcorn, and face painting. Bunnies and chicks will be available for cuddling, and the Alley Kat pizza truck will be in attendance.

Registration is $20 per family via lachattownfarm.org.

Career Coach to offer PowerPoint classes

Director of the Department of Human Services Elaine Daignault announces the return of the American Job Center Southwest’s new and improved Career Coach at Westport Town Hall.

On June 13, the Coach will offer a beginner’s class in upgraded Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by an intermediate class in PowerPoint 2016 from 1 to 3 p.m. The Career Coach is a “training center” tour bus equipped with ten wireless computer labs offering free computer classes to residents in the greater Norwalk area.

The mobile unit operates on a monthly schedule of visits to various community locations and is accessible to people with disabilities.

Area residents interested in registering should contact the Westport Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 or via email at humansrv@westportct.gov. For more information, including the current Career Coach schedule, check the website for American Job Center Southwest at www.ajcswct.com.

POP fundrasier to support public art

Friends of Westport Public Art Collections, Inc. invites the community to attend POP, a fundraiser to benefit the Westport Public Art Collections.

The event will take place June 12 from 7 to 10 p.m., at Rive Bistro, 229 Riverside Ave. Tickets to the party and auction ($90 per person) and event sponsorships ($250; $350) may be purchased online at www.westportarts.org/pop.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view a special, one-night only exhibit of fine art related to the Pop Art movement, curated by the Westport Public Art Collections’ Committee. The exhibit will include collection highlights by Andy Warhol, Alex Katz and George Segal along with recent accessions, including lithographs by Robert Indiana, Tom Wesselmann and Mel Ramos from the ground-breaking 1964 “Once Cent Life” portfolio.

Another highlight of the evening is a silent auction of selected artworks by emerging and globally recognized artists and those based locally, as well as art donated by noted collectors. Artists and donors include: Miggs Burroughs, Ann Chernow, Elinor Evans, Leonard Everett Fisher, Darcy Hicks, Liz Leggett, Nathan Ritterpusch, Larry Silver, Sarah Small, and exciting works by Alexander Calder, Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol by Sunday B. Morning.

The event will also honor Eve Potts, who in 1974 established the Westport Schools Permanent Art Collection Committee with her sister, the late Mollie Donovan.

HFFC hosting humanist conference watch party

The Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County will host a watch party on June 9 to view the livestream of the last morning of the American Humanist Association annual conference.

One of the speakers will be a HFFC Steering Committee Program Chair and Humanist Celebrant Anita Peters, who will present “Let’s Celebrate Humanism! Assigning Significance Within a Secular Life.”

Other speakers on Sunday will discuss evolution education, the right to die with dignity, a humanist sociological approach and humanism in the workplace. The

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the front room at Panera Bread at 1860 Post Road E. in Westport.

Music at the Barn in Weston

The Weston Historical Society’s annual summer concert series brings established, popular musicians and bands to the Coley homestead for Sunday evening performances from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. If it rains, the concert will be moved indoors. Bring a lawn chair, beverages and food, and picnic on the beautiful grounds.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at westonhistoricalsociety.org. Performers include Logical Pretzel on June 23, Chris Coogan Jazz on July 14, and Otis and The Hurricanes on Aug. 18.

Yankee Doodle Fair returns

On Father’s Day weekend, kids of all ages will gather at the Westport Woman’s Club to enjoy one of the town’s oldest and best-loved family events, the Yankee Doodle Fair.

This year’s family fair opens June 13 from 6 to 10 p.m., and and continues June 14 from 6 to 10 p.m., June 15 from 1 to 10 p.m., and June 16 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Yankee Doodle Fair will feature carnival rides and games from Stewart Amusements. Returning are the Carousel, Flying Dumbo, Dizzy Dragon, Frog Hopper, Scrambler, Cliff Hanger, Zero Gravity, Expo Wheel, among others.

One-price, unlimited ride wristbands will be available all days of the fair. Other activities include face painting, temporary tatoos, sand art, food, a beer and wine garden, and raffles.

In Bedford Hall, the Gourmet Group will hold its bake sale, featuring homemade baked goods.

Musical entertainment includes Sweetcake Mountain on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., School of Rock House Band on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m., and Mark Naftalin & Friends on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Kempo Evolution Martial Arts will do interactive demonstrations on Thursday and Friday (6 to 10 p.m.) and Sunday (1 to 5 p.m.). SDSS Martial Arts will offer an interactive obstacle course on Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m.

In addition, the Westport Astronomical Society plans to bring their solar telescope to the fair again this year.

No dogs are permitted on the grounds during the fair.

Annual Garden Tour this weekend

The Westport Historical Society’s annual garden tour will take place this year on June 9 from 10 a..m. to 4 p.m.

The event is in its 28th year and invites visitors to view spectacular private gardens, normally hidden from public view.

This year’s event will have a new twist from year’s past with a full day of DIY classes and family events, including face painting, food trucks, and specialty cocktail party on Saturday, while the tour itself will take place on Sunday

First Selectman Jim Marpe proclaimed 2019 the Year of the Pollinator in Westport, in April. Among the classes to be offered will be heritage flower arranging classes by noted local floral designers Karen Legan and Sara Shaw; plein air and still life flower painting classes; how to create a pollinator pot; an intro to beekeeping and more.

Classes will be held on site at the Historical Society headquarters in downtown Westport and other offsite locations as well. There will be activities for kids including face painting, flower pot decorating and planting and food trucks.

On June 8, a unique cocktail party featuring honey beer, made by Westport brewer TJ Elgin of Full Moon Brewers, and a specialty peony vodka cocktail will be also held at the Society’s Avery Place headquarters.

For more information on the tour, visit westporthistory.org. Early bird and member discounts available.