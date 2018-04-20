Community: Climate change presentation at church, Maker Faire Westport event Saturday

Climate change presentation at church

As part of its Earth Day/Creation Sunday celebration on April 22, the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston will host a presentation on Climate Reality given by local resident Dawn Henry.

Founded by former Vice President Al Gore, the Climate Reality Project is dedicated to examining the causes of global climate change and how to address them. A resident of Westport, Henry is one of 17,000 volunteers around the world who have been personally trained by Gore to educate the public about climate change. She attended Climate Reality Leadership Training in Seattle last summer and has been giving presentations on climate change to various groups around Fairfield County. She is also a member of the Westport Green Task Force and a board member of Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound.

Henry will present practical ways individuals can address their climate change concerns.

The presentation will take place at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 49 Weston Road. It is free and open to the public. For information, call the church office at 203-227-4707.

Maker Faire Westport event Saturday

The seventh annual Maker Faire Westport, Connecticut’s largest event focused on creativity and innovation, will take place on Saturday in downton Westport. Organizers are planning on a record 12,000-plus attendees.

Part science fair, part county fair and part something entirely new, Maker Faire Westport is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors. This year brings a new scale for Maker Faire Westport. From being primarily at the Westport Library and Jesup Green area in prior years, the fair now encompass that space plus the Taylor Parking Lot, Veteran’s Green, Town Hall and parts of Bedford Square. This year, Maker Faire Westport will offer six stages where there was previously only one. Through a grant from the Anne Eyes Science Lecture series, four different speakers will be speaking at Maker Faire Westport.

For more information, the schedule of speakers and events and attractions, go to westport.makerfaire.com.

Video game puppetry workshop offered

Toquet Hall Teen Center, in conjunction with the Westport Library, will welcome the students of EK Theater from Westport’s Pierrepont School for a video game puppetry workshop during the annual Maker Faire on Saturday.

EK Theater uses video games to retell classical stories. Demonstrations are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 3:30 pm. Space is limited and seating will be first-come, first-served. Contact Kevin Godburn at 203-341-1155 or kgodburn@westportct.gov with any questions.

Teen volunteers to be honored at gala Sunday

Circle of Friends of Fairfield County will host an Evening of Recognition fundraising dinner honoring its more than 150 teen volunteers who share friendship with children with special needs. The

gala will take place Sunday at 5 p.m.at the Inn at Longshore, Westport. In addition, Circle of Friends will present 12 high school seniors from Staples, Weston High, Norwalk High and Wilton High schools with Fellowship Awards for their combined 3,000 “friendship hours.”

Ali Kolbert, comedian seen on the Tonight Show will provide entertainment. The dinner will feature a new video presentation called “The Heart of Friendship,” an auction and dinner journal to raise funds for the organization. Wilton residents and guests of honor, Beth and Raphael Davison, will receive the Pillar of Friendship Award for their philanthropic work on behalf of Circle of Friends, and local and state gignitaries will be presenting the volunteers with their awards.

To place an ad in the dinner journal, to make a reservation or for information, visit www.circleoffriendsct.org , call 203-293-8837 or email cof@circleoffriendsct.org

Daniel Zlatkin inducted into

Phi Kappa Phi

Daniel Zlatkin, of Westport, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Zlatkin was initiated at University of Michigan.

Zlatkin is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Westport Community Theatre announces ‘Yankee Tavern’

Westport Community Theatre is producing “Yankee Tavern” by Steven Dietz. Performances take place from April 13 through April 29 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Ruth Anne Baumgartner directs the play, which is produced by Joan Lasprogato. Rachel Dalton, Phil Lorenzo, Frank Smith and Ward Whipple are cast in the production.

In the acclaimed dramatic thriller, a young couple find themselves caught up in what might be the biggest conspiracy of all about 9/11. Dietz sets his new play in a New York tavern slated for demolition; a stranger walks in, bringing with him a complex and dangerous puzzle.

Following the matinee performance of Yankee Tavern on Sunday, a question-and andswer session will explore the conspiracy theories that swirl around the World Trade Center attack. The production’s director and cast will join professor Gordon Arnold ,of Montserrat College of Art in Massachusetts, in a discussion of conspiracy theories and American culture. The talk will begin at approximately 4:15 p.m.; those with reservations for any of the 10 performances are invited to attend.

Tickets are $25 ($23 for seniors and $15 for students) and can be purchased at westportcommunitytheatre.com or by calling 203-226-1983. The Westport Community Theatre is at Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave.